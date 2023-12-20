SambaNova's unique reconfigurable dataflow architecture adapted to meet the challenges of conventional systems

SambaNova Systems, makers of the only purpose-built, full stack AI platform, today announced that SambaNova DataScale® is one of the technologies selected for utilization in SoftBank Corp.'s (TOKYO:9434) top level* computing platform for the development of generative AI. Cotofure Corporation is supporting the implementation of SambaNova DataScale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220138927/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2017 and funded by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2) in 2021, SambaNova provides a full stack dedicated AI infrastructure, from AI chip to pre-trained foundation models based on a unique reconfigurable dataflow architecture.

Hironobu Tamba, Vice President, Data Platform Strategy Division Head, Technology Unit at SoftBank Corp., said: "To realize its corporate philosophy, 'Information Revolution Happiness for everyone', SoftBank announced its long-term vision to provide next-generation social infrastructure essential for the development of a digital society in May 2023. To advance this long-term vision, SoftBank is constructing a computing platform for the development of generative AI. The addition of SambaNova's innovative technology to this computing platform will enable us to accelerate our innovations."

Toyoshi Takahashi, President of Cotofure Corporation, said: "We are pleased to be a reseller of SambaNova Systems, which provides a computational foundation for generative AI development that leverages its unique architecture. We look forward to contributing to the development of generative AI services that match Japanese culture and business practices. We also expect to be able to develop applications more quickly and cost-effectively by utilizing SambaNova's system, which is the optimal computational platform for foundation model."

"AI is transforming industries as dramatically as the internet did innovators are leaping ahead by deploying an AI 'backbone' that will power the next 10 years of application development," stated Rodrigo Liang, cofounder, and CEO of SambaNova Systems. "We are delighted to be partnering with SoftBank in the development of one of Japan's leading computing platforms."

* One of the largest computing platforms in Japan for LLMs learning. Based on publicly available information as of October 31, 2023, and SoftBank Corp. research.

About SambaNova Systems

Customers turn to SambaNova to quickly deploy state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities within the enterprise. Our purpose-built enterprise-scale AI platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of AI computing.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. Visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220138927/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Virginia Jamieson

Head of External Communications, SambaNova Systems

virginia.jamieson@sambanova.ai

650-279-8619