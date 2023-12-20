BK Technologies Corporation: Joshua S. Horowitz Elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of BK Technologies

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company," "BK Technologies") today announced that the Board of Directors has elected Joshua S. Horowitz as Chairman. Mr. Horowitz was elected to the Board of Directors by the Company's stockholders at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 14, 2023. Mr. Horowitz succeeds previous Chairman, Kyle D. Cerminara, who has stepped away from the BK Technologies Board to focus on other endeavors.

Prior to his election to the Board of Directors, Mr. Horowitz served as an adviser to the BK Technologies Board since November 2021.

Mr. Horowitz is a professional investor with over 22 years of investing experience. Since January 2012, he has served as a portfolio manager and Managing Director at various Palm entities, first with Palm Ventures LLC and currently with Palm Management (US) LLC, where he manages the Palm Global Small Cap Master Fund. He was formerly Director of Research at Berggruen Holdings, a multi-billion-dollar family office, and was a research analyst at Crossway Partners LP, a value strategy investment partnership.

In addition to his experience in the financial industry, Mr. Horowitz brings extensive public company board experience. Earlier in his career, he served as a director of The Lincoln General Insurance Company (private) from October 2011 to November 2015, 1347 Capital Corp (Nasdaq: TFSC) from July 2014 to July 2016, and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIH) from April 2015 to April 2018. He served as both Director, and ultimately, Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors of Birner Dental Management Services, Inc. (OTC: BDMS) from December 2017 until the Company's sale to Mid Atlantic Dental Partners in January 2019. At the time of his service, Birner was the only publicly traded dental service organization (DSO) in the country with 67 offices and over 500 employees.

Since March 2020, Mr. Horowitz has served as a Director and Chair of the Finance Committee of Limbach Holdings (Nasdaq: LMB), an integrated building systems solutions company with close to $500m in annual revenue. He has also served as a Director of Barnwell, Inc. (NYSE: BRN), a holding company with diverse investments in oil and gas assets, since February 2023. Mr. Horowitz was also a board observer at Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) and served on the Board of Directors of Minim, Inc. (Nasdaq: MINM).

Mr. Horowitz holds a B.S. in Management from Binghamton University and studied at the Bath School of Management in the United Kingdom.

"During the past few years working with the BK Technologies Board, I've seen first-hand how well the Company is positioned to address growing and diverse end markets with its portable communication technologies and expertise. BK equipment is designed to enable emergency responders to drive efficiency and safety when responding to situations in the field, and the demand for our solutions is rapidly increasing. I look forward to expanding my role at a truly dynamic time for the Company. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank Kyle Cerminara for his leadership and his many contributions which have helped build the strong foundation from which BK will continue to grow."

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, manufactures high-specification, communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies' SaaS business focuses on new, innovative public safety smartphone services that will make the first responders safer or more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters and primary manufacturing facility in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance, and financial condition, including, but not limited to the Company's long-term strategic plan, and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others, the following: changes or advances in technology; the success of our land mobile radio product line and SaaS business segment; disruption in the global supply chain creating delays, unavailability and adverse conditions; successful introduction of new products and technologies, including our ability to successfully develop and sell our new multiband product and other related products in the BKR Series product line and the Company's SaaS solutions; competition in the land mobile radio industry; general economic and business conditions, including higher inflation and its impacts, federal, state and local government budget deficits and spending limitations, any impact from a prolonged shutdown of the U.S. Government, the effects of natural disasters, changes in climate, severe weather events, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism, global health epidemics or pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and catastrophic events, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; reliance on contract manufacturers and suppliers; risks associated with fixed-price contracts; heavy reliance on sales to agencies of the U.S. Government and our ability to comply with the requirements of contracts, laws and regulations related to such sales; allocations by government agencies among multiple approved suppliers under existing agreements; our ability to comply with U.S. tax laws and utilize deferred tax assets; our ability to attract and retain executive officers, skilled workers and key personnel; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to identify potential candidates for, and to consummate, acquisition, disposition or investment transactions, and risks incumbent to being a noncontrolling interest stockholder in a corporation; impact of natural disasters, changes in climate, severe weather events, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism, global health epidemics or pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and catastrophic events on the companies in which the Company holds investments; impact of our capital allocation strategy; risks related to maintaining our brand and reputation; impact of government regulation; impact of rising health care costs; our business with manufacturers located in other countries, including changes in the U.S. Government and foreign governments' trade and tariff policies; our inventory and debt levels; protection of our intellectual property rights; fluctuation in our operating results and stock price; any infringement claims; data security breaches, cyber-attacks and other factors impacting our technology systems; availability of adequate insurance coverage; maintenance of our NYSE American listing; risks related to being a holding company; and the effect on our stock price and ability to raise equity capital of future sales of shares of our common stock. Certain of these factors and risks, as well as other risks and uncertainties, are stated in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com