Tenon Medical, Inc.: Tenon Medical Announces Participation in Two Key Immersive Webinar Physician Training Programs Featuring the Company's Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System

~ Training Programs Led by Dr. Matthew Davies from Duluth, MN and Included Simulated Catamaran Procedure ~

~ Reached Approximately 60 Health Care Providers Between the Two Catamaran Training Sessions ~

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Tenon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TNON), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac joint disorders, today announced participation in two recent immersive physician webinar training programs featuring the Company's Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System. Dr. Matthew Davies, from Orthopedic Associates of Duluth in MN led the training programs discussing his clinical experience with the system in over 50 Catamaran procedures as well as providing a demonstration of the simple inferior-posterior implantation technique of this unique transfixing SI joint implant.

Utilizing the Immertec 2D and 3D immersive training platform the dynamic Catamaran teaching environment attracted over 60 health care providers. The program featured discussion on proper patient selection and diagnosis of a SI joint patient, procedural outcomes and the advantages of the novel Catamaran Fixation Device and its less invasive approach and fusion capabilities as compared to other techniques (lateral, oblique, intra-articular).

"We are committed to investing in our professional education and training programs that bring Health Care Providers together in a dynamic learning environment with our experienced faculty," said Steven Foster, Tenon President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are extremely appreciative of all of our faculty members like Dr. Davies, one of our partners assisting us in informing physicians about our Catamaran technology and the clinical considerations of diagnosing and treating SI Joint disorders."

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran® SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran® Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Since the national launch of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System in October 2022 Tenon is focused on three commercial opportunities with its System in the SI Joint market which includes: 1) Primary SI Joint procedures, 2) Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants and 3) SI Joint fusion adjunct to a spine fusion construct. For more information, please visit https://www.tenonmed.com/.

The Tenon Medical logo, Tenon Medical and Catamaran are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements related to events, results, activities or developments that Tenon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking often contains words such as "intends," "estimates," "anticipates," "hopes," "projects," "plans," "expects," "seek," "believes," "see," "should," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and the negative versions thereof. Such statements are based on Tenon's experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, please review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors". We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise unless required by law.

