GlobeNewswire
20.12.2023 | 14:46
119 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, AcouSort TO2 (684/23)

At the request of AcouSort AB, AcouSort AB equity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from December 21, 2023. 



Security name: ACOU TO2  
----------------------------
Short name:   ACOU TO2  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021021474
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  316168   
----------------------------

Terms:        Issue price, 21 SEK per share          
----------------------------------------------------------------------
          - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for
           1 new share in AcouSort AB.           
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: March 10, 2025 - march 24, 2025         
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   March 20, 2025                 
----------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For further information, please call Carnegie
Investment Bank AB on +46 (8) 5886 86 63.
