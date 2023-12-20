Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, AcouSort TO2 (684/23)

At the request of AcouSort AB, AcouSort AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 21, 2023. Security name: ACOU TO2 ---------------------------- Short name: ACOU TO2 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021021474 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 316168 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 21 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in AcouSort AB. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: March 10, 2025 - march 24, 2025 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 20, 2025 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For further information, please call Carnegie Investment Bank AB on +46 (8) 5886 86 63.