Newport Gold, Inc.: Newport Gold Inc. DBA "near me Technologies Inc." Enters into a Binding Agreement with platformOS

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Newport Gold Inc. (OTC PINK:NWPG) ("near me Technologies Inc." or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a Statement of Work with platformOS for the re-design and development of the nearme.cool website and app, the flagship assets of the company. The agreement was ratified with an initial down payment.

The initial phase will include the development of an integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for building Small Business Websites. This will provide significant value to potential Business partners at a competitive cost. near me Website Builder will help small business owners create their own hosted website to sell food, products, and services and will be directly integrated into the near me search and discovery platform, which will facilitate discount/deal marketing/advertising opportunities for location-specific browsing by local customers.

Additional requirements of the agreement will include a mobile app to allow near me to be added to the Google Play and Apple App stores. The near me Technologies team will create an Apple Developer and Google Play Developer Accounts from which platformOS will use to deploy the app for Google and Apple approval.

Anthony McCabe, interim CEO, near me Technologies Inc., commented "We are excited to move forward with the evolution of our near me search and discovery platform. With the Business Website Builder, we hope to attract small businesses to partner with us by providing a cost-effective/high-value solution/marketing opportunity that small businesses are looking for. In the current economic climate, we know that brick & mortar businesses are looking for more efficient & effective options and we believe that the near me platform will provide unparalleled value and opportunities to small businesses."

"Additionally, we are also excited to work with a trusted partner, platformOS, an award-winning company with a history of success. The Intellectual and Capital investment we are leveraging from platformOS is significant to our success."

About platformOS:

platformOS is an award-winning company specializing in empowering developers and agencies to efficiently develop and operate enterprise-grade applications. With a track record of rapid growth and success stories with global brands, platformOS is a trusted platform and partner in the world of technology solutions.

About near me Technologies Inc.:

near me pioneers a GPS/GEO targeting platform, seamlessly linking local brick-and-mortar businesses with mobile consumers instantly. Leveraging our extensive experience in forming strategic partnerships and pursuing acquisitions within the technology sector, near me aims to revolutionize the digital landscape of local search, discovery, and marketplaces. Our mission is to enhance the way individuals connect with nearby businesses, delivering exceptional value to our shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@nearme.cool

Twitter: @nearme_cool

Phone: +15144007729

near me Website

DISCLAIMER ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical facts are forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements reflect the company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "intend", and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Newport Gold Inc. DBA "near Me Technologies Inc. or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or for any other reason.

SOURCE: Newport Gold, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com