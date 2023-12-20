Tabor Electronics (www.taborelec.com) has opened a new center in Europe to provide local researcher-level applications support to customers. The office will be responsible for helping customers establish their signal sources needs primarily in the DACH region (Germany (D), Austria (A), and Switzerland (CH)).

Paul Nurfus, Tabor's Chief Revenue Officer, said "quantum research in this region leads the world, and we want to help our customer achieve the best results possible, utilizing our quantum measurement platform Proteus."

Elmar Neumann will head the company's DACH operation. Neumann brings a rich history of RF knowledge as well understanding of the market in the DACH area. He has a Diploma in Electrical Engineering and started his career in 1994 as an R&D Engineer at HP T&M in Boeblingen. He has a strong relationship with the customers and deep technical knowledge, ensuring the company delivers the right solutions that accelerate its customers' time to market and time to insight.

Tabor's Proteus platform helps researchers get-to-results faster. Unlike other solutions, it provides qubit characterization results within an hour of receiving our equipment in your lab. Its direct-to-RF modular capability offers the highest levels of scalability, reducing cables and complexity. Proteus' hardware is enabled by Tabor's open-source software platform, ensuring customers are not locked into a single provider, and allowing for maximum flexibility when designing their experiments.

About Tabor Electronics

Established in 1971, Tabor Electronics has become a world-leading provider of high-end signal sources, featuring RF, pulse, function, and arbitrary waveform generators/transceivers, high-voltage amplifiers, waveform, and modulation creation software. Tabor has earned global recognition for its highly skilled workforce and innovative engineering capabilities. In addition to offering a full range of self-branded instruments, Tabor is also a world-class OEM that private-labels a variety of products for industry leaders. Technologically advanced, featuring the highest levels of performance, reliability, and most importantly, price-competitive, Tabor's products are sought-after in a diverse array of applications. Learn more at www.taborelec.com.

