Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.: Seven Arts Entertainment Announces Feature Film Production Agreement

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", a film and music production company, is pleased to announce entry into a co-production agreement to develop its next feature film.



The upcoming horror film will be co-produced with Madlor Films, THC Music & Films, Muse Media, along with several other anticipated production companies and studios still under negotiation.



The parties have recruited actor and stuntman, Nick Principe, for the leading character of the film. Mr. Principe is best known for his role as "ChromeSkull" in the slasher films, Laid to Rest (2009) and its sequel, ChromeSkull: Laid to Rest 2 (2011). The producers further intend to employ both notable and obscure actors from an array of horror films as an homage to the genre while offering a modern story based around current technology.



Pre-production and principal photography are expected to begin in Q1 2024 with locations in Atlanta and New York State. The Company will release the name of the film, promotional material, and further updates upon mutual agreement from all parties involved as they become available.



Stated Seven Arts Entertainment director, Thom Hazaert: "I'm excited to be revisiting the horror film genre once again, where I can leverage my experience working with Scream Factory and others on behalf of Seven Arts and our partners. We have a lot planned for the Company in the new year and we will continue to keep shareholders updated as much as possible."



About: Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. is a media and entertainment company developing a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the film and music industries publicly traded under symbol: SAPX



Forward-Looking Statements:

