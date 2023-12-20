Osceola Gold Inc.: Osceola Gold Announces Winter Closure and Exciting Progress in Gold Excavation

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Osceola Gold (OTC PINK:OSCI), a prominent player in the mining industry, is pleased to provide an update on recent developments and future plans.

Winter Closure: As the winter season approaches and weather conditions become unfavorable for mining operations, Osceola Gold has made the decision to temporarily close its operations. The safety and well-being of our employees are of utmost importance, and this closure will ensure their welfare during the challenging winter months. The closure will also allow us to perform necessary maintenance and prepare for the upcoming season.

CEO Search: Osceola Gold is actively searching for a dynamic and experienced CEO to lead the company into its next phase of growth. The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of the mining industry, a proven track record of leadership, and a vision for sustainable and responsible mining practices. The CEO will play a pivotal role in driving Osceola Gold's strategic initiatives and maximizing shareholder value.

Exciting Progress in Gold Excavation: Osceola Gold is thrilled to report significant progress in the excavation process and the discovery of gold channels, as outlined in the geological report. The company's dedicated team of experts has successfully identified promising areas for gold extraction, reinforcing Osceola Gold's position as a key player in the mining industry. The company is delighted with the progress made thus far and remains committed to leveraging this success for future growth.

Core Drilling Potential: Osceola Gold is actively considering core drilling as part of its exploration strategy. The potential scheduling of core drilling in January represents an exciting opportunity to gain further insights into the geological formations and mineral deposits in our mining sites. This exploration technique will provide valuable data that will guide our future mining operations and enhance our understanding of the resource potential.

"We are pleased with the progress we have made in our gold excavation efforts and the positive results from the geological report," said Tracy Pizzoferato, Interim CEO of Osceola Gold. "While we temporarily close for the winter season, we remain committed to our long-term vision of responsible and sustainable mining practices. We continue actively searching for a CEO who shares our values and will lead us into the next phase of growth. We are also excited about the potential of core drilling in January, as it will further enhance our understanding of our mining sites."

About Osceola Gold: Osceola Gold is a leading mining company dedicated to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on safety, innovation, and environmental stewardship, Osceola Gold aims to be a leader in the mining industry. The company's commitment to excellence and its dedicated team have positioned it for continued success and growth.

