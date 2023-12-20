Anzeige
20.12.2023
Frito-Lay North America: Frito-Lay Is Building the Future Together With Feed the Children

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / In collaboration with Feed the Children and Detroit Public Schools, Frito-Lay supported 400 Detroit Public School students and their families through a drive-thru food distribution event earlier this Fall. In a time when 1 in 6 children in the U.S. faces food insecurity, this initiative takes on profound significance. Families attending the event received a 25-pound box of food, a 15-pound box of essential household items, a 5-pound box of personal care products, and additional contributions from Frito-Lay, Quaker, PepsiCo beverages and Kroger.

As lower-income families grapple with the ongoing challenges of rising prices and economic uncertainty, this collaborative effort becomes even more critical. The event kicked off the fourth consecutive year of the Building the Future Together program, an initiative cofounded by Frito-Lay and Feed the Children to alleviate childhood hunger and support students and their families in underserved communities. Through this program, school districts in seven markets around the U.S., including Detroit, receive vital resources such as shelf-stable food items, school supplies, personal care products and books to ensure that young minds have the nourishment and tools they need to thrive academically and beyond. Since its inception, the program has supported nearly 500 schools and provided nearly 1.5 million pounds of food and resources to families in need.

Detroit Volunteers kicking off this year's event

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Frito-Lay North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Frito-Lay North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/frito-lay-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Frito-Lay North America



View the original press release on accesswire.com

