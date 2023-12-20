Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2023 | 16:38
109 Leser
Spreading Joy on Military Bases With The Home Depot Kids Workshops

Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / The Home Depot is spreading the joy of holiday through Kids Workshops at military bases coast to coast.

Kids Workshops launched in stores across the U.S. and Canada in 1997. For more than 25 years, these hands-on Kids Workshops have encouraged creativity, problem-solving, skill building and social interaction for the youngest DIYers.

This month, more than 100 families joined together for a festive Kids Workshop at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida. Parents helped their children make Christmas crafts after they gathered for the holiday tree lighting ceremony. There was also a Kids Workshop at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California.

"We're grateful to partner with Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Camp Pendleton to bring the magic of Kids Workshops directly to military families," says Erin Izen, senior director of workforce programs and military relations at The Home Depot. "The Home Depot is committed to giving back to the military community, especially those families who may not be together this holiday season."

You and your child can attend one of the free workshops by visiting your local Home Depot store on the first Saturday of every month, from 9 a.m. to noon. To register, visit HomeDepot.com/Workshops.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.