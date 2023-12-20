Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "Company"), at the request of Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

The company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., and holds options over the EBB nickel-cobalt property and owns 38 rare earth mineral claims, all of which are located in British Columbia, Canada.

