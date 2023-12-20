Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Seamless Distribution Systems AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (685/23)

Seamless Distribution Systems AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As the shares have been conditionally admitted to trading on NGM Nordic Growth Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Seamless Distribution Systems AB subject to them being admitted to trading on NGM Nordic Growth Market Nordic SME. Short name: SDS ISIN code: SE0009994445 Order book ID: 139775 The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be January 5, 2024. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB