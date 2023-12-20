Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Seamless Distribution Systems AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (685/23)
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Seamless Distribution Systems AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (685/23)

Seamless Distribution Systems AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 



As the shares have been conditionally admitted to trading on NGM Nordic Growth
Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist
the shares in Seamless Distribution Systems AB subject to them being admitted
to trading on NGM Nordic Growth Market Nordic SME. 



Short name: SDS

ISIN code: SE0009994445

Order book ID: 139775



The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be January 5, 2024.





For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
