Regulatory News:

ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB"), today announced the successful completion of a financing package with a pool of nine European banks, as well as the issuance of Recovery Bonds.

Arnaud Le Coguic, Chief Financial Officer of ICAPE Group, stated: "I would like to thank all our banking partners for their confidence in our project. The successful implementation of this financing in an adverse economic environment underlines both the financial strength and the value proposition of our Group. The additional resources granted will enable us to reinforce our dynamic of aggressive external growth in the short and medium term, in line with our strategy

The financing operation consists of a Refinancing Loan for a total amount of €21 million (including three tranches of respectively €15.3 million to be amortized, €2.7 million in fine and €3.0 million in fine) and a €40 million external growth credit facility, of which €20 million are confirmed (including two tranches of respectively €17.0 million to be amortized, €3.0 million in fine

TP ICAP Midcap was the exclusive financial advisor to ICAPE Group and Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile-de-France acted as coordinator of the transaction and credit agent. Banque Palatine, Banque Populaire Rives de Paris and HSBC Continental Europe were mandated arrangers. The banking pool is composed of 9 lenders: Banque Palatine, Banque Populaire Rives de Paris, BNP Paribas, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile-de-France, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, Crédit Lyonnais, HSBC Continental Europe, Landesbank Saar and Tikehau Capital.

Peltier Juvigny Marpeau Associés advised ICAPE Group on debt and bond issues, and Mermoz Avocats advised the banking pool.

€6 million of Recovery Bonds were subscribed by the Obligations Relance France fund (an investment fund managed by Tikehau Capital) and by the Obligations Relance France Tikehau Capital fund.

De Gaulle Fleurance acted as advisor to Tikehau Capital.

About the French Recovery Bond Fund

The French Recovery Bond fund, endowed with €1.7 billion, subscribed by 19 insurers members of the Fédération Française de l'Assurance (FFA) and by Caisse des Dépôts, finances SMEs affected by the health crisis, which invest in their development and transformation. Part of the Recovery Plan of the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, the French Recovery Bond fund was created by the insurers and Caisse des Dépôts, in cooperation with the French Treasury. It benefits from a partial guarantee from the State.

The Recovery Bonds have a term of eight years; they are redeemable at maturity; they offer SMEs-ETIs unsecured subordinated financing which can be obtained from the asset management companies delegated to manage the fund.

About ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB supply chain. With a global network of 36 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2022, ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of nearly €220 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220107054/en/

Contacts:

ICAPE Group

CFO

Arnaud Le Coguic

Tel: +33 1 58 18 39 10

investor@icape.fr

Investor Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98

icape@newcap.eu

Media relations

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Antoine Pacquier

Tel: +33 01 44 71 94 94

icape@newcap.eu