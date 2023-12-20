Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2023 | 18:10
101 Leser
Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index

Vilnius, December 20, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results
of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Vilnius:
OMXBB), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. 



The following securities will be removed from the Index on January 2, 2024:

Arco Vara AS (ARC1T) Silvano Fashion Group, AS (SFG1T)



For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch 

The OMX Baltic Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the
largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges (AB
Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Riga, AS or Nasdaq Tallinn AS). The Index is reviewed
semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the
OMX Baltic Benchmark Index Methodology. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Simona Backiene

+ 370 (5) 253 14 59

simona.backiene@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
