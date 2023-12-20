Anzeige
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2023 | 18:10
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic 10 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of
the OMX Baltic 10 Index, (OMXB10), which will become effective at market open
on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. 

There will be no component changes to the Index portfolio.

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch 

The OMX Baltic 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most
traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges.The Index is reviewed
semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the
OMX Baltic 10 Index Methodology. 



About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact
Simona Backiene
+370 (5) 253 14 59
simona.backiene@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
