Stephen Fader Reports Updated Holdings in Wildpack Beverage Inc.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Stephen Fader (the "Acquiror"), a Director of Wildpack Beverage Inc. ("Wildpack"), announces that on December 8, 2023, he purchased 1,497,375 common shares of Wildpack from an arm's length shareholder of Wildpack (the "Vendor") in accordance with the terms of a share purchase agreement between the Acquiror and the Vendor dated August 31, 2023 (the "Transaction").

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, the Acquiror beneficially owned and exercised control over 17,879,011 common shares in the capital of Wildpack ("Shares"), 111,110 Share purchase warrants of Wildpack ("Warrants"), 1,108,980 stock options of Wildpack ("Options") and 672,895 restricted stock units of Wildpack ("RSUs"), representing approximately 17.97% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Wildpack on a non-diluted basis and approximately 19.49% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Wildpack on a partially-diluted basis.

Following the completion of the Transaction, the Acquiror beneficially owns and exercises control over 19,497,375 Shares, 111,110 Warrants, 1,108,980 Options and 672,895 RSUs, representing approximately 19.46% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Wildpack on a non-diluted basis and approximately 20.96% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Wildpack on a partially-diluted basis.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes, purchased by way of the settlement of debt owed by the Vendor to the Acquiror. The Acquiror does not currently have any plans or future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the events, transactions or circumstances enumerated in paragraphs (b) through (k) in the early warning report filed with this press release (the "Early Warning Report").

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of Wildpack in the open market or otherwise, and the Acquiror reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Wildpack and other relevant factors.

The head office address of Wildpack is 311 Water Street, Suite 620, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1B8.

About Wildpack

Wildpack provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Longmont, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

