Mittwoch, 20.12.2023
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2023 | 19:10
Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the First North 25 Index

Stockholm, December 20, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the
results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index, (Nasdaq
Stockholm: FN25), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday,
January 2, 2024. 

The following securities will be added to the Index:

Symbol Security Name   
BAHN B Bahnhof AB, ser. B
HUMBLE Humble Group AB  
EXS   Exsitec Holding AB
LUMEN  LumenRadio AB   
SEYE  Smart Eye AB   
YUBICO Yubico AB     

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

Symbol Security Name    
EG7   Enad Global 7 AB  
LYKO A Lyko Group AB ser. A
PAGERO Pagero Group AB   
RENEW  Re:NewCell AB    
SPINN  Spinnova Oyj    

 For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch. 

The First North 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest
and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Nordic First North Growth
Markets (First North Denmark, First North Finland, First North Iceland and
First North Sweden). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July.
For more information, please refer to the First North 25 Index Methodology. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact
Erik Gruvfors
+ 46 (73) 449 7812
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
