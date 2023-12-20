Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the First North 25 Index

Stockholm, December 20, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The following securities will be added to the Index: Symbol Security Name BAHN B Bahnhof AB, ser. B HUMBLE Humble Group AB EXS Exsitec Holding AB LUMEN LumenRadio AB SEYE Smart Eye AB YUBICO Yubico AB The following securities will be removed from the Index: Symbol Security Name EG7 Enad Global 7 AB LYKO A Lyko Group AB ser. A PAGERO Pagero Group AB RENEW Re:NewCell AB SPINN Spinnova Oyj For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch. The First North 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Nordic First North Growth Markets (First North Denmark, First North Finland, First North Iceland and First North Sweden). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the First North 25 Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors + 46 (73) 449 7812 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com