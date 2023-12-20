Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2023 | 19:10
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index

Stockholm, Dec 20, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of
the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, (OMX Stockholm: OMXS30),
which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. 

There will be no component changes to the Index portfolio.

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch. 

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most
traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed
semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the
OMX Stockholm 30 Index Methodology. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Media Contact
Erik Gruvfors
+ 46 (73) 449 7812
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.