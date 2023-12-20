Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index

Stockholm, Dec 20, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, (OMX Stockholm: OMXS30), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. There will be no component changes to the Index portfolio. For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch. The OMX Stockholm 30 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors + 46 (73) 449 7812 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com