Yapit Aims to Payout $100 Billion to Social Users by 2030

Leveling the digital playing field for creators, brands, and consumers by providing an all-inclusive monetization platform.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Yapit, the exclusive social monetization platform, is meticulously designed to tackle the fundamental challenges encountered by creators, influencers, brands, and users. The challenges YapIt seeks to address are: creating diverse avenues for the monetization of content, emphasizing seamless cross-platform connectivity, closing the digital divide gap, and also ensuring accessibility to secure global transactions.

Yapit Logo

Yapit is steadfast in its belief that its technology is the optimal solution for addressing these diverse challenges faced by creators and users. By providing a platform that streamlines content monetization, rewards social engagements, and facilitates swift global payouts, Yapit marks the start of the next technological revolution for the 4+ billion individuals already engaged in social media.

Yapit transcends being a mere platform; it's a revolutionary initiative, disrupting the conventional methods to which creators, brands, and users are accustomed to. Yapit's groundbreaking $100 Billion Payout to Social Users initiative establishes a distinct path with a mission to drive social impact. In light of the projected cumulative $11.5 trillion potential GDP loss attributed to the Global Digital Skills Gap, as analyzed by Accenture, the current landscape demands more than awareness - it calls for action, and Yapit is leading the charge. Committing to closing the digital skill gap, Yapit seeks to build an ecosystem where organizations who find it challenging to access skilled professionals can connect with innovators who can provide comprehensive solutions.

Yapit's focus, as mentioned above, is to bring balance to the relationship between its 3 Core Demographics: Content Creators, Corporations, and Consumers. Yapit's inclusive strategic plan incorporates and intertwines the values and goals of all three. Here are Yapit's approaches to creating a more cohesive digital world where everyone thrives:

Diverse Avenues for Monetizing Content

Yapit liberates creators from the control of major tech by providing them with 10+ ways to monetize their content from the start, giving them complete control over their creative works.

Closing the Digital Divide Gap

Now, the 4+ billion smartphone users on social media can effortlessly earn income from their social engagements through a revenue-sharing partnership with Yapit.

Seamless Cross-Platform Connectivity

With just one click, Yapit enables users to post simultaneously across all their social media feeds, facilitating easy and rapid sharing and connection.

Ensuring Secure Global Transactions

All transactions on Yapit are backed by Liquid-Chain technology, guaranteeing secure completion of every transaction - whether receiving or dispersing - and the full execution of any agreements.

In an ever-evolving digital landscape, Yapit offers a fresh perspective. Yapit serves as a catalyst for transformation in communities where long-standing inequalities persist. The key solution was establishing reliable systems for content creators and online users globally - ensuring fair compensation and rewards. Yappers on Yapit are more than just users; they embody innovation, self-initiation, trendsetting, and visionary thinking. They take the lead rather than follow, acting as the architects of their digital destinies.

Contact Information

Kyion Isaac

PR Contact

kyionw@iyapglobal.com

SOURCE: Yapit

View the original press release on newswire.com.