20.12.2023 | 19:48
WGSN trends forecasters have 'Hormonal Skincare' predicted as a big beauty trend for 2024

Here the experts explain why the growth in popularity of hormone based beauty

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormones play a role in changing skin conditions, explains Fiona Toomey, founder of NAYDAYA, a wellness brand designed to work with your hormones, "our hormones dictate everything. We've understood the link between hormones and acne for some time, but finally we have better education on the relationship between hormones and dryness, itching, collagen loss and more."

New Living M 2-in-1 Cleanser + Mask, Naydaya Victory Oil and Faace period skincare.

Living M is another brand paving the way when it comes to hormonal based beauty, with its skincare line designed for those experiencing peri/menopause. "Hormonal shifts in menopause have also been found to have a greater impact on skin than that of chronological ageing. Fluctuating hormones causes skin cell turnover to rapidly decline and can lead to concerns such as dryness, irritation, and breakouts," explains Living M Co-founder, Siobhan McCarthy.

We're more in tune with our bodies and hormones than ever before, Fiona adds, "there's a growing awareness about how critical our hormones are so skincare that works with your hormones, and not against them is going to be a mainstream requirement for skincare savvy consumers going forwards."

Tailored skincare and hormonal skincare trends will align, Fiona predicts, "as women are empowered to learn more about their bodies and harness their hormonal cycles, they'll be able to adapt their skincare routines accordingly." As interest in hormonal skincare grows, expect new innovations and new formats, founder of Faace - the brand that created a first-of-its-kind period mask - Jasmine Wicks-Stephens explains, "as the hormonal skincare sector evolves, so will product line-ups with new formats entering the fold."

Hormonal based skincare products to shop

NAYDAYA Victory Oil £24

Formulated with gynaecologists, this collagen-boosting oil is designed to soothe delicate skin and treat intimate dryness which can be experienced with hormonal shifts such as menopause.

Living M 2-in-1 Cream Cleanser & Mask £25

As hormones fluctuate and decline in menopause, skin becomes drier and thinner with a weakened skin barrier. This intensely nourishing cream cleanser and face mask contains superstar ingredients designed to rejuvenate sensitive menopausal skin.

Period Faace Face Mask £27

A mask specifically designed target the fallout of hormonal fluctuations during your period. A does-it-all-in-one skin saviour soothes inflamed skin and kicks breakouts to the curb.

https://www.wgsn.com/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305427/Living_M_and_Faace_skincare.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wgsn-trends-forecasters-have-hormonal-skincare-predicted-as-a-big-beauty-trend-for-2024-302020361.html

