FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Geoffroy Sardin's Appointment as Deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment 20-Dec-2023 / 19:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, 20 December 2023, 7:30 p.m. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT Geoffroy Sardin's Appointment as Deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment PARIS, FRANCE - 20 December 2023 - FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 - ALFOC) Fabrice Larue, Chairman and CEO of Focus Entertainment, a major player in the video game publishing and development industry, announces the appointment of Geoffroy Sardin as Deputy CEO, effective January 2nd, 2024. At Fabrice Larue's request, Geoffroy Sardin will oversee all Focus Entertainment Group activities and will replace Christophe Nobileau, Deputy CEO. With 25 years of experience at Ubisoft Entertainment, where he held various roles in sales, marketing, and eventually became the Senior Vice President of Publishing, Geoffroy Sardin brings his expertise in the video game sector to Focus Entertainment. Geoffroy Sardin will join the Executive Committee of Focus Entertainment, consisting of Fabrice Larue, John Bert, Cyrille Imbert, Laure d'Hauteville, Philippe Perthuis, and the future Director of Studios. According to Fabrice Larue, CEO of Focus Entertainment, "I first want to thank Christophe Nobileau on behalf of the entire group for his work over the past three years. We are very pleased to welcome Geoffroy Sardin to the leadership team. His extensive experience will contribute to reinforcing and accelerating our position as a major European player with an ambitious strategy for creating and developing IP with our studios, leveraging the historical expertise of Focus Entertainment." Geoffroy Sardin: "I am delighted to join Focus Entertainment, whose mission is to create innovative, authentic, and memorable gaming experiences. To successfully fulfill this mission, I am also excited about collaborating with the talented and passionate individuals at Focus Entertainment. I have confidence that together we will continue to make Focus Entertainment not only a leader in its field by offering players unique and innovative titles but also an employer of choice where everyone can grow, express their ideas, and develop their skills." Geoffroy Sardin's Biography: Geoffroy, graduated with a Master's degree of Science in Marketing from EDHEC in 1993, joined the marketing department of Arjo Wiggins Appleton before moving on to L'Oréal in the Marketing department and later to Ubisoft Entertainment in 1998. Serving successively as Director of Sales and then as General Manager of Ubisoft France, Geoffroy initiated the diversification of Ubisoft's brands onto non-video game platforms through licensing out/co-marketing (cartoons, novels, comics, figurines...). In 2005, he was elected President of SELL (video game national trade association), where he advocated for the industry and enabled the video game sector to have a prominent place within the French economy. In 2010, Geoffroy ensured the coherence of marketing and sales actions for the EMEA territories as Vice President of Marketing and Sales. In 2021, he assumed the role of Senior Vice President of Publishing at Ubisoft Entertainment, leading many teams in the launch of the group's biggest brands: Rainbow Six, Assassin's creed, Far Cry, the Crew. Next release: Q3 2023/24 revenues: 18 January 2024 after the market closes About FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of the European leaders in video game publishing and development. Publisher of strong licenses such as A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Evil West, The Surge and SnowRunner, its mission is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates more than 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated turnover of EUR194.1 million in 2022-2023. All financial information pertaining to FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT can be found at www.focusent.com For more information follow us on social media Twitter - LinkedIn - Instagram - YouTube - Facebook Contacts Investor Relations Press Relations Laure d'Hauteville Clémence Bigeon Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Email: IR@focusent.com Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com Mathilde Guillemot Michael Scholze Tel.: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35 Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 Email: Email: mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

