WKN: A14NXK | ISIN: FR0012419307 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HF
Frankfurt
20.12.23
09:15 Uhr
12,160 Euro
-0,340
-2,72 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,34011,76020:42
Dow Jones News
20.12.2023 | 20:31
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Geoffroy Sardin's Appointment as Deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment 

20-Dec-2023 / 19:58 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, 20 December 2023, 7:30 p.m. 
PARIS, FRANCE - 20 December 2023 - FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 - ALFOC) 
Fabrice Larue, Chairman and CEO of Focus Entertainment, a major player in the video game publishing and development 
industry, announces the appointment of Geoffroy Sardin as Deputy CEO, effective January 2nd, 2024. At Fabrice Larue's 
request, Geoffroy Sardin will oversee all Focus Entertainment Group activities and will replace Christophe Nobileau, 
Deputy CEO. 
With 25 years of experience at Ubisoft Entertainment, where he held various roles in sales, marketing, and eventually 
became the Senior Vice President of Publishing, Geoffroy Sardin brings his expertise in the video game sector to Focus 
Entertainment. 
Geoffroy Sardin will join the Executive Committee of Focus Entertainment, consisting of Fabrice Larue, John Bert, 
Cyrille Imbert, Laure d'Hauteville, Philippe Perthuis, and the future Director of Studios. 
According to Fabrice Larue, CEO of Focus Entertainment, "I first want to thank Christophe Nobileau on behalf of the 
entire group for his work over the past three years. We are very pleased to welcome Geoffroy Sardin to the leadership 
team. His extensive experience will contribute to reinforcing and accelerating our position as a major European player 
with an ambitious strategy for creating and developing IP with our studios, leveraging the historical expertise of 
Focus Entertainment." 
Geoffroy Sardin: "I am delighted to join Focus Entertainment, whose mission is to create innovative, authentic, and 
memorable gaming experiences. To successfully fulfill this mission, I am also excited about collaborating with the 
talented and passionate individuals at Focus Entertainment. I have confidence that together we will continue to make 
Focus Entertainment not only a leader in its field by offering players unique and innovative titles but also an 
employer of choice where everyone can grow, express their ideas, and develop their skills." 
Geoffroy Sardin's Biography: 
Geoffroy, graduated with a Master's degree of Science in Marketing from EDHEC in 1993, joined the marketing department 
of Arjo Wiggins Appleton before moving on to L'Oréal in the Marketing department and later to Ubisoft Entertainment in 
1998. Serving successively as Director of Sales and then as General Manager of Ubisoft France, Geoffroy initiated the 
diversification of Ubisoft's brands onto non-video game platforms through licensing out/co-marketing (cartoons, novels, 
comics, figurines...). In 2005, he was elected President of SELL (video game national trade association), where he 
advocated for the industry and enabled the video game sector to have a prominent place within the French economy. In 
2010, Geoffroy ensured the coherence of marketing and sales actions for the EMEA territories as Vice President of 
Marketing and Sales. In 2021, he assumed the role of Senior Vice President of Publishing at Ubisoft Entertainment, 
leading many teams in the launch of the group's biggest brands: Rainbow Six, Assassin's creed, Far Cry, the Crew. 
 
Next release: 
Q3 2023/24 revenues: 18 January 2024 after the market closes 
About FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT 
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of the European leaders in video game publishing and development. Publisher of strong 
licenses such as A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Evil West, The Surge and SnowRunner, its mission is to support leading 
French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their 
projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates more than 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated turnover of 
EUR194.1 million in 2022-2023. 
All financial information pertaining to FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT can be found at www.focusent.com 
For more information follow us on social media 
Twitter - LinkedIn - Instagram - YouTube - Facebook 
 
Contacts 
Investor Relations             Press Relations 
Laure d'Hauteville             Clémence Bigeon 
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00        Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
Email: IR@focusent.com           Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com 
Mathilde Guillemot             Michael Scholze 
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35        Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 
Email:                   Email: 
mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com  michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Focus Entertainment_122023_Nomination_EN 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT 
         11 rue de Cambrai, bâtiment 28, Le beauvaisis, Parc Pont de Flandre 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
Internet:    www.focus-entmt.com 
ISIN:      FR0012419307 
Euronext Ticker: ALFOC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1801605 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1801605 20-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1801605&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2023 13:58 ET (18:58 GMT)

