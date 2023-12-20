Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2023 | 21:26
64 Leser
Environment+Energy Leader: Sleigh Your Competition: Submit Your Sustainable Solutions for E+E Leader Awards

Enter the E+E Leader Awards Consumer & Residential Products Category by January 15th, 2024

BLAIRSVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Environment+Energy Leader

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Deadline Approaching: E+E Leader Awards Consumer & Residential Products Category

The Environment+Energy Leader Awards, a prestigious annual recognition program, is now inviting entries in the "Consumer & Residential Products" category. This Award category specifically highlights groundbreaking and environmentally friendly consumer-facing and residential products that span a range of applications, including cleaning products, food packaging, personal care items, home appliances, building materials, furnishings, flooring and more.

This is a unique opportunity for companies to showcase their commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency by submitting their innovative solutions that resonate with eco-conscious consumers and are leaders in their product category. The E+E Leader Awards aim to honor and celebrate businesses and products that are driving positive change and setting new standards for environmental responsibility. Winners in the 2024 E+E Leader Awards will be announced globally on Earth Day 2024.

Key Submission Areas:

  • Cleaning Products
  • Food and Consumer Packaging
  • Personal Care Items
  • Home Appliances
  • Building Materials
  • Furnishings & Flooring

How to Submit: Interested companies can submit their entries through the official E+E Leader Awards website. The submission process is user-friendly and designed for entrants to easily highlight the key features and benefits of each product or project submission.

Why Enter: This is a prime opportunity for companies to showcase their sustainable and energy-efficient initiatives to a global audience. With an E+E Leader Award win, companies can gain recognition for their commitment to environmental stewardship, attract eco-conscious consumers, and position themselves as leaders in the green marketplace.

Submission Deadline: The deadline for entries is January 15, 2024. Early submissions are encouraged.

About E+E Leader Awards: The E+E Leader Awards recognize excellence in energy and environmental leadership. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and impact, these awards highlight the achievements of organizations that are actively contributing to a more sustainable future.

For more information and to submit your entry, visit https://www.environmentenergyleader.com/ee-leader-awards/.

Media Contact:

Lisa Nelson
Communications
Environment+Energy Leader
lisa.nelson@environmentenergyleader.com
www.environmentenergyleader.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Environment+Energy Leader on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Environment+Energy Leader
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/environmentenergy-leader
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Environment+Energy Leader



View the original press release on accesswire.com

