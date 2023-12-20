Environment+Energy Leader: Sleigh Your Competition: Submit Your Sustainable Solutions for E+E Leader Awards

Enter the E+E Leader Awards Consumer & Residential Products Category by January 15th, 2024
BLAIRSVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Environment+Energy Leader
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Deadline Approaching: E+E Leader Awards Consumer & Residential Products Category
The Environment+Energy Leader Awards, a prestigious annual recognition program, is now inviting entries in the "Consumer & Residential Products" category. This Award category specifically highlights groundbreaking and environmentally friendly consumer-facing and residential products that span a range of applications, including cleaning products, food packaging, personal care items, home appliances, building materials, furnishings, flooring and more.
This is a unique opportunity for companies to showcase their commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency by submitting their innovative solutions that resonate with eco-conscious consumers and are leaders in their product category. The E+E Leader Awards aim to honor and celebrate businesses and products that are driving positive change and setting new standards for environmental responsibility. Winners in the 2024 E+E Leader Awards will be announced globally on Earth Day 2024.
Key Submission Areas:
- Cleaning Products
- Food and Consumer Packaging
- Personal Care Items
- Home Appliances
- Building Materials
- Furnishings & Flooring
How to Submit: Interested companies can submit their entries through the official E+E Leader Awards website. The submission process is user-friendly and designed for entrants to easily highlight the key features and benefits of each product or project submission.
Why Enter: This is a prime opportunity for companies to showcase their sustainable and energy-efficient initiatives to a global audience. With an E+E Leader Award win, companies can gain recognition for their commitment to environmental stewardship, attract eco-conscious consumers, and position themselves as leaders in the green marketplace.
Submission Deadline: The deadline for entries is January 15, 2024. Early submissions are encouraged.
About E+E Leader Awards: The E+E Leader Awards recognize excellence in energy and environmental leadership. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and impact, these awards highlight the achievements of organizations that are actively contributing to a more sustainable future.
For more information and to submit your entry, visit https://www.environmentenergyleader.com/ee-leader-awards/.
Media Contact:
Lisa Nelson
Communications
Environment+Energy Leader
lisa.nelson@environmentenergyleader.com
www.environmentenergyleader.com
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Environment+Energy Leader on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Environment+Energy Leader
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/environmentenergy-leader
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Environment+Energy Leader
View the original press release on accesswire.com