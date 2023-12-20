TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. has Formed a Joint Venture with BIOVET Technologies, Inc. to bring Novel Therapies and Technologies to the Veterinary Field

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / BioVet CGT, Inc. a joint venture of TGI Solar Power Group, Inc., (OTC PINK:TSPG) ("TGI") and BioVet Technologies, Inc. ("BioVet"), announced today it has been formed to commercialize cell and gene therapies for the veterinary space as well as other technologies and therapies for the veterinary market.

"We believe the formation of BioVet CGT is the first commercial effort to provide pet parents with access to first-of-its kind autologous cell and gene therapies for their pets. This venture will not only be highly beneficial to pets and pet parents but will also drive significant shareholder value over the long-term," said Henry Val, chief executive officer of TGI "Together, TGI and BioVet will create a platform, through BioVet CGT, that will provide expanded cell and gene therapy product offerings and access to the rapidly growing veterinary medicine field growth (In 2022, $136.8 billion was spent on our pets in the U.S. In 2023, a total of $143.6 billion in sales is projected in the U.S.). Additionally, BioVet CGT will provide pet parents with other products and technologies which will include intelligent remote monitoring of your pet and preventative diagnostics and products."

"The BioVet CGT team is working to build a platform that provides pet parents with AI targeted therapies, services and quality products at great value with uncompromising quality," said Michael Handley, chief executive officer of BioVet Tech. "Joining forces with TGI through the formation of BioVet CGT will enable predictive disease identification, disease treatment and pet wellness and will improve the lives of pets and pet parents across the United States and abroad."

Management of BioiVet CGT anticipates that it will quickly implement available licensed and develop new technologies that will provide an immediate revenue, by offering our licensed products through BIOVET TECH network of veterinarian hospitals, as well as additional products and service to launch commercially in the beginning of next year. Management is looking forward to initiating pilot testing of our first technology acquisitions in the near term. BioVet CGT will initially focus their efforts on implementing, developing and commercializing the following technologies:

Companion animal cell and gene therapy

Cyropreservation of cells

Genetic testing/screening

AI-driven disease identification

Remote patient monitoring and data collection

About Biovet CGT ( www.biovetcgt.com ) : www.biovetcgt.com a veterinarian biotechnology company focused on: discovery and development of novel cell and gene therapies for veterinarian clinics, production of on site by state-of-the-art automated systems, ensures the rapid, efficient, and effective supply of its products directly in the clinical setting. The new assets will be operated under the name BIOTECH CGT and will offer cutting-edge automated systems streamline the therapy delivery, ensuring the best possible outcomes for our animal patients.

About BioVet Technologies ( www.biovet.vet ): BioVet is a veterinary healthcare innovation company dedicated to lowering costs and improving pet quality of life. We accomplish this by focusing on personalized pet care that uses data-driven prediction, prevention, treatment & management.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

For more info:

Henry Val, CEO of TGI

henryv@tgipower.com

Michael Handley, CEO of BioVet Tech

michael@biovet.vet

