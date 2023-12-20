DJ Commerzbank receives approval for new share buyback programme with a volume of up to 600 million euros

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank receives approval for new share buyback programme with a volume of up to 600 million euros 20-Dec-2023 / 21:54 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Commerzbank receives approval for new share buyback programme with a volume of up to 600 million euros Today, Commerzbank has received the ECB's approval for a new share buyback programme with a volume of up to 600 million euros. Together with the approval of the German Finance Agency, all prerequisites for a share buyback are now met. On this basis, the Management Board intends to resolve on the execution of the share buyback in early January. Following the resolution of the Management Board the details of the share buyback programme will be made public in an announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/ 1052. The repurchased shares of Commerzbank AG will be redeemed. Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. Contact: Christoph Wortig Head of Investor Relations Commerzbank AG Investor Relations Tel.: +49 69 9353 10080 e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CZB LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 Sequence No.: 293269 EQS News ID: 1801623 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

