Dow Jones News
Commerzbank receives approval for new share buyback programme with a volume of up to 600 million euros

DJ Commerzbank receives approval for new share buyback programme with a volume of up to 600 million euros 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank receives approval for new share buyback programme with a volume of up to 600 million euros 
20-Dec-2023 / 21:54 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Commerzbank receives approval for new share buyback programme with a volume of up to 600 million euros 
Today, Commerzbank has received the ECB's approval for a new share buyback programme with a volume of up to 600 million 
euros. Together with the approval of the German Finance Agency, all prerequisites for a share buyback are now met. On 
this basis, the Management Board intends to resolve on the execution of the share buyback in early January. Following 
the resolution of the Management Board the details of the share buyback programme will be made public in an 
announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/ 
1052. The repurchased shares of Commerzbank AG will be redeemed. 
 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
Contact: 
Christoph Wortig 
Head of Investor Relations 
Commerzbank AG 
Investor Relations 
Tel.: +49 69 9353 10080 
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 293269 
EQS News ID:  1801623 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1801623&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2023 15:54 ET (20:54 GMT)

