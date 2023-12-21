Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - Moon River Capital Ltd. (TSXV: MOO) ("Moon River" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Capital Markets Advisory CA ("Capital Markets") to increase market awareness of Moon River and the profile of the Company in the Investment Community.

Based in Toronto, Capital Markets has over 30 years of experience in capital markets and will provide communications services to the Company, including introducing and connecting the Company across the Capital Markets' network of institutional investors, high net worth investors and analysts across North America and Europe. Karen Mate, Partner at Capital Markets will arrange and attend meetings with professional investors, maintain ongoing contact and broaden relationships with the professional investment community on the Company's behalf.

In addition to a monthly fee of $4,000 and incentive payments of $10,000 for each analyst (brokerage firm) that initiates coverage, both payable from the Company's general working capital, Capital Markets has been granted stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan to acquire 200,000 common shares of Moon River at $1.09 per share for a ten-year term.

Capital Markets is an arm's length party and does not have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities other than the stock options granted under this agreement. The Consulting Agreement is for an indefinite period provided that it may be terminated by either party with one month's notice. This engagement is subject to TSXV approval.

About Moon River

Moon River is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. Moon River is focused on the development of the Davidson Property which hosts a large molybdenum-tungsten deposit and is located near Smithers, British Columbia.

For further information please contact:

Paul Parisotto, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, at (416) 800-1753 or info@moonrivermoly.com.

