Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - Newpath Resources Inc. (CSE: PATH) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC PINK: RDYFF) ("Newpath" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that analytical results have been received from the prospecting program carried out on the Alpha/Bravo project (the "Project") during the late summer and fall of 2023. A total of 142 grab and channel rock samples were collected and submitted for analyses. All results have been received by the Company and are being compared with the LIBS (Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) data and prospectors' field records. Detailed modelling of the trace element data is ongoing, but results are comparable to other early-stage programs searching for lithium in pegmatite host rocks.

The Company is encouraged by the outcome of its 2023 exploration Project at Alpha/Bravo and as a result, issued the final tranche of shares to the vendor. The Company now owns the Project 100% subject to an underlying royalty (See News Release dated December 6, 2023).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas S. Turnbull, P.Geo., the Company's COO and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Private Placement Financing

The Company also announces that the Company plans to complete a flow-through private placement offering up to $120,750 by issuance of 1,050,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.115 per Share (the "Offering").

The proceeds raised from the Offering are expected to be used for exploration. All Shares to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold under applicable securities laws in Canada.

Acknowledgment of First Nations

Newpath Resources Inc. is committed to fostering lasting, transparent, trust-based relationships with the Indigenous communities where we operate. We respectfully acknowledge that our Alpha/Bravo project is on the traditional territories of many Nations including Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, Fort William First Nation, Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, Red Rock Indian Band, the Metis Nation of Ontario and Red Sky Metis Independent Nation.

Newpath Resources recognizes the great privilege of conducting work on these lands and recognizes the accountability and commitment we owe to the communities who have resided here since time immemorial. Newpath shares a common interest in ensuring that the lands and waters will continue to provide cultural, environmental, and economic wellbeing for Indigenous communities for generations to come.

About Newpath Resources Inc.

Newpath is a Canadian exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PATH. Newpath's early-stage Orefield critical metal exploration project, which is composed of three claim groups (Alpha/Bravo, Charlie and Delta), totals 3,180 claim units covering approximately 67,448 hectares (approximately 674 square kilometres) west and southwest of Lake Nipigon in Northern Ontario. The company also wholly owns the Northshore gold project located in the Schreiber-Hemlo greenstone belt.

