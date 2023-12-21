Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - Brad White ("White" or the "Acquiror") of Toronto, ON reports that he has acquired ownership or control over 145 convertible debenture units (each a "Unit") of ReGen III Corp. ("ReGen") in a private placement, which closed in two tranches - November 17, 2023, and December 20, 2023 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of CAD$1,000 in principal amount of unsecured convertible debenture (a "Debenture") and 1,000 common share purchase warrants (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of CAD$0.55 for a period of 24 months after closing.

This acquisition represents approximately 4.83% of the total number of Debentures and Warrants issued in the Private Placement, and which if immediately converted and exercised respectively by White as of today's date would result in the issue to him of 408,636 common shares representing approximately 0.34% of the then issued and outstanding common shares. The 145 Units acquired by White were purchased at a price of $1,000 per Unit for total consideration of $145,000 paid in cash.

Prior to the Private Placement, White beneficially owned, controlled, or directed an aggregate of 12,614,090 common shares, 666,750 share purchase warrants, and 700,000 stock options, representing approximately 10.66% of the outstanding common shares of ReGen on a non-diluted basis and approximately 11.68% on a partially diluted basis, assuming White's exercise of his warrants and stock options. Following the Private Placement, White beneficially owns, controls, or directs an aggregate of 12,614,090 common shares, 811,750 share purchase warrants, 700,000 stock options, and 145 Debentures representing approximately 10.66% of the outstanding common shares of ReGen on a non-diluted basis and approximately 11.98% on a partially diluted basis, assuming White's exercise of his warrants, stock options, and conversion and exercise of his convertible debentures.

White acquired the Units for investment purposes. White may, depending on market or other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over, or exercise its current rights to acquire, common shares through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

An early warning report will be electronically filed by White with the applicable securities commission in each jurisdiction where ReGen is reporting and will be available on Sedar Plus at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information, please contact Brad White at (416) 419-1962.

(signed) "Brad White"

Brad White

