WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Subsidiaries, WISe.ART and SEALSQ, Partner with Paolina Art, artist Ylan Anoufa, and Clos de Lunes wines of Bordeaux, On Counterfeit Protection Venture

Press Release: WISeKey Subsidiaries, WISe.ART and SEALSQ, Partner with Paolina Art, artist Ylan Anoufa, and Clos de Lunes wines of Bordeaux, On Counterfeit Protection Venture

WISeKey Subsidiaries, WISe.ART and SEALSQ, Partner with Paolina Art, artist Ylan Anoufa, and Clos de Lunes wines of Bordeaux,

On Counterfeit Protection Venture

Geneva -- December 21, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, together with its subsidiaries WISe.ART and SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), today announced a new partnership with Paolina Art, artist Ylan Anoufa, and Clos de Lunes wines of Bordeaux, to address wine counterfeiting.

Combining digital art, NFTs, and wine, this collaborative venture addresses counterfeiting while also pioneering the future of digital ownership.

The partnership began on December 8, 2023 with the display of Ylan Anoufa's dancing bear NFT in Times Square, marking the convergence of technology and art.

WISe.ART, an emerging force in the digital arts marketplace, and SEALSQ, semiconductor developer, introduced a novel authentication system for NFTs that will address the industry's counterfeit and illegal sales challenges. This development ensures that the digital future is built on trust, authenticity, and innovation.

Limited edition bottles of Clos de Lunes wines, personally crafted by Ylan Anoufa, will soon be available on the WISe.ART Marketplace with their accompanying digital NFT twins.

Key features of WISe.ART's offering:

-- Proof of Authenticity: WISe.ART ensures that every NFT purchased is genuine, providing peace of mind for buyers and collectors in an industry frequently overshadowed by forgery concerns. -- Irreversible Linking: Beyond just digital assurance, WISe.ART bridges the gap between the digital and physical realms. It creates an unbreakable bond between a digital asset and its physical counterpart. -- White-labeling and Distinctive Designs: The offering entails uniquely identifiable marks, exclusive to the WISe.ART platform. -- Respect for Privacy with Robust KYC: While the platform champions user anonymity, it simultaneously implements rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) processes to prevent illegal activities and ensure a transparent, clean marketplace. -- State-of-the-art Security: Collaborating with WISeKey's security technologies, WISe.ART guarantees unparalleled protection throughout the NFT journey, from creation to sale.

AnoufaBears & The Digital Revolution

In collaboration with WISe.ART, Anoufa's bears and bottles are set to embrace the digital realm. With the incorporation of the SEALSQ VaultIC155 semiconductor, a contactless solution designed to ward off counterfeiting, the digital twins will boast features like Open Detection and Privacy mode.

WISe.ART's CEO Carlos Moreira, commented "We believe in a future where digital assets are as valuable as physical ones. Our mission at WISe.ART is to ensure that this future is authentic, secure, and accessible to all."

As the world gravitates towards a digital future, NFTs are poised for exponential growth. They represent more than just art -- they are the essence of digital ownership, offering tangible value in virtual spaces. Their applications, as demonstrated by this partnership, make them a cornerstone of the digital evolution.

The launch of WISe.ART's authentication system is not just a game-changer for the NFT industry; it's a beacon for the digital era.

For more information, please visit: www.wisekey.com.

About Paolina Art

Paolina Art offers a multi-dimensional exploration of the art world.

It promotes the work of contemporary artists from various backgrounds by embracing the fusion of an artist's work with various forms of art, including wine, digital fashion, NFTs, music, and many other creative avenues.

Whether it be through the immersive experience of a virtual artwork, or the harmonious melodies of a musical composition, Paolina Art explores and celebrates art in all its diverse forms, offers a diverse exploration of contemporary art, showcasing artists from varied backgrounds and blending their work with mediums like wine, digital fashion, NFTs, and music.

For more information, please visit: www.paolina-art.com

About Ylan Anoufa:

The Maestro behind AnoufaBears, Ylan Anoufa, born in 1980, is an embodiment of perpetual evolution. His art, found across global cities from Paris to Hong Kong, beams with modernity, humour, and a thought-provoking narrative. With a heart that radiates positivity, Ylan's artwork becomes a vibrant fusion of colour, harmony, space, and form. Combining his stylistic finesse in painting and sculpture, Ylan's graphics are a testament to his poetic inspiration. His collaborations with music legends like Lenny Kavitz and the Rolling Stones, as well as commercial endorsements with brands such as Porsche and Barbie, further enhance his global statue.

For more information, please visit: www.anoufabear.com

About Clos de Lunes

Olivier Bernard and the Domaine de Chevalier team ventured into the Sauternais, a renowned land with twenty-six Classified Growths, to create an exceptional dry white wine in 2011. The innovative Clos des Lunes project merges the potential of the ancient terroir marking a groundbreaking chapter in Bordeaux wine history.

For more information, please visit: www.closdeslunes.com

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About WISe.ART

WISe.ART platform leverages WISeKey's strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology, and the power of blockchain to offer a unique marketplace for NFTs, connecting artists, buyers, and collectors, while ensuring the provenance and authenticity of digital artworks.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information visit https://www.SEALSQ.com

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International WISeKey Investor Relations WISe.ART Holding Ltd (US) Sixtine Crutchfield

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2023 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)