RES4Africa Foundation brings attention to the role of solar PV in addressing the water, energy and food crisis in the southern and eastern Mediterranean countries. The region is characterised by abundance of sunlight, coupled with scarce availability of agricultural land and freshwater resources to feed its fast-growing populations.As the global community gears up for COP28, one of the most debated topics is how to support local authorities' efforts towards a sustainable energy transition and to create high-level platforms for public-private dialogue. Yet, the silo approach to energy seems to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...