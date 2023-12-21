Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - AGM Statement

The annual general meeting of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company, will hold its annual general meeting today at The Conrad Dublin Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin at 12 noon.

At this meeting, Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, will make the following statement:

"The Company's achievements during the year and the period post balance sheet date include:

The discovery of a second district scale gold trend, the Skullmartin gold trend, in the Longford Down Massif in addition to the Orlock Bridge gold trend previously discovered by the Company in the Massif.

The discovery of visible gold in the Skullmartin Gold trend at Creenkill together with gold assay results of up to 123 g/t Au (4oz gold per tonne).

In excess of 6,000 metres of drilling completed to date as part of the Joint Venture with Demir Export A.S ("Demir Export") with results indicating that the extensive gold target at Clay Lake could contain a major gold deposit.

Drilling results also indicated continuity between the Clontibret gold deposit and the Corcaskea gold target.

Funding from Demir Export is approximately €5 million to date covering exploration programmes on the various joint venture licences. Another €1 million plus is required to be spent to conclude the first phase of the Joint Venture which would earn Demir Export a 25% interest in the Joint Venture licences.

Equity interest acquired in Karelian Diamond Resources which holds exploration licences for Nickel/Copper/Platinum Group Metals in Northern Ireland and diamond exploration and development interests in Finland.

The Board looks forward to another year of operational progress."

