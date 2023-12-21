Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 | Ticker-Symbol: FKV1
Frankfurt
21.12.23
08:03 Uhr
0,152 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.12.2023 | 08:06
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - AGM Statement

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - AGM Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

21 December 2023

2011 Jan 28 CGNR Logo

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING STATEMENT

  • Good progress on the Company's gold exploration and development programme
  • Over 6,000 metres of drilling completed

The annual general meeting of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company, will hold its annual general meeting today at The Conrad Dublin Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin at 12 noon.

At this meeting, Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, will make the following statement:

"The Company's achievements during the year and the period post balance sheet date include:

  • The discovery of a second district scale gold trend, the Skullmartin gold trend, in the Longford Down Massif in addition to the Orlock Bridge gold trend previously discovered by the Company in the Massif.

  • The discovery of visible gold in the Skullmartin Gold trend at Creenkill together with gold assay results of up to 123 g/t Au (4oz gold per tonne).

  • In excess of 6,000 metres of drilling completed to date as part of the Joint Venture with Demir Export A.S ("Demir Export") with results indicating that the extensive gold target at Clay Lake could contain a major gold deposit.

  • Drilling results also indicated continuity between the Clontibret gold deposit and the Corcaskea gold target.

  • Funding from Demir Export is approximately €5 million to date covering exploration programmes on the various joint venture licences. Another €1 million plus is required to be spent to conclude the first phase of the Joint Venture which would earn Demir Export a 25% interest in the Joint Venture licences.

  • Equity interest acquired in Karelian Diamond Resources which holds exploration licences for Nickel/Copper/Platinum Group Metals in Northern Ireland and diamond exploration and development interests in Finland.

The Board looks forward to another year of operational progress."

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

Tel: +353-1-479-6180

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

Peterhouse Capital (Broker)

Duncan Vasey

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel: +44-20-7469-0930

Tel: +44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com



3897603_0.jpeg
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.