WKN: A2G9M4 | ISIN: IE00BD09HK61
21.12.23
0,011 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - AGM Statement

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - AGM Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

Description: Description: Karelian

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

21 December 2023

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING STATEMENT

Progress of the Company in diamond exploration and development in Finland and critical metal exploration in Northern Ireland noted

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian Diamonds") (AIM: KDR) will hold its annual general meeting today at The Conrad Dublin Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin at 10:30 a.m.

At this meeting, Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, will make the following statement:

"While diamond exploration and development in Finland remains the core strategy of KDR, the Company has discovered significant prospectivity for critical metals (including Nickel) in Northern Ireland.The Company's achievements during the year and post balance sheet date include:

  • Finalising and paying landowner compensation in relation to the mining permit for the Lahtojoki diamond deposit.This is a significant milestone in progressing this project;

  • Comprehensive geophysical analysis from a high-resolution drone based magnetic survey together with kimberlite indicator analysis and subsequent results from basal till samples taken by excavation of selected sites, has considerably narrowed the target area for the kimberlite source of the green diamond discovered by the company; and

  • Additional mineral prospecting licences for critical metals in Northern Ireland were granted to the Company. Results from a subsequent stream sediment sampling programme indicated high prospectivity for Nickel/Copper/Platinum Group Metals and a highly anomalous area was outlined.

We look forward to 2024 with optimism."

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



