Donnerstag, 21.12.2023
WKN: 851194 | ISIN: FR0000120644
Tradegate
21.12.23
10:43 Uhr
58,15 Euro
+0,48
+0,83 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2023 | 20:30
149 Leser
DANONE: Danone publishes its Climate Transition Plan

Press Release - Paris, December 20, 2023

Danone publishes its Climate Transition Plan

After the release of its Danone Impact Journey in February 2023, Danone published today its Climate Transition Plan, available on Danone's website.

This plan details Danone's roadmap to reach its 2030 1.5°C science-based targets and sets the Company on the pathway to achieve Net-Zero emissions by 2050 across its entire value chain. It also addresses the challenges that need to be overcome, involving its partners and its consumers.

This publication is a significant step in the roll-out and communication of Danone's climate strategy, following the validation by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in December 2022 of its near-term GHG reduction targets, aligned with a 1.5°C pathway on all its scopes.

o o O o o

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Danone. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as "estimate", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "plan", "intend", "objective", "believe", "forecast", "guidance", "foresee", "likely", "may", "should", "goal", "target", "might", "will", "could", "predict", "continue", "convinced" and "confident," the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, predictions of future activities, operations, direction, performance and results of Danone.

Although Danone believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factor" section of Danone's Universal Registration Document (the current version of which is available at www.danone.com).

Subject to regulatory requirements, Danone does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Danone securities.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.7 billion in sales in 2022. Danone's portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including Aqua, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody's and Sustainalytics, as well as the Ethibel Sustainability Index, the MSCI ESG Indexes, the FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and the Access to Nutrition Index. Danone's ambition is to be B-Corp certified at global level in 2025.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
