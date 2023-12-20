Annexon Biosciences: Annexon Reports Phase 1 Results for ANX1502, its Oral Small Molecule Inhibitor of the Classical Complement Pathway

Target Levels of Active Drug Achieved in Healthy Volunteers with Oral Twice-Daily Dosing; Supportive Impact on Pharmacodynamic Biomarker of Complement Activity

ANX1502 Generally Well Tolerated Across Cohorts with No Serious Adverse Events

Tablet Formulation of ANX1502 Expected to Advance into Proof-of-Concept Study in Patients with Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) in 2024

BRISBANE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for people living with devastating inflammation-related diseases, today reported results from the Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) healthy volunteer study of ANX1502, a first-in-kind oral, selective small molecule inhibitor that targets the active form of C1s responsible for propagating classical pathway activation in association with C1q. ANX1502 achieved target serum levels and demonstrated pharmacokinetic (PK) measures that support advancement into a proof-of-concept clinical study to assess pharmacodynamics (PD) and efficacy in patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD) in 2024.

"After more than a decade of groundbreaking research targeting the early classical complement pathway, we are excited to have reached an important step in the clinical development of ANX1502, our first-in-kind small molecule complement inhibitor that we believe can have meaningful impact on a range of autoimmune conditions," said Ted Yednock, Ph.D., chief innovation officer of Annexon. "We're very encouraged by the results from our Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial showing that ANX1502 was well tolerated and achieved target drug levels with supportive impact on a key biomarker in healthy volunteers. Based on these data, we look forward to advancing a tablet formulation of ANX1502 into a proof-of-concept study in patients with CAD, which enables us to further explore larger opportunities in serious autoimmune diseases."

The completed Phase 1 clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled SAD and MAD study to assess the safety, tolerability, PK and PD of ANX1502 liquid suspension formulation in healthy adults. The study evaluated single ascending doses of ANX1502 ranging from 25 mg to 1050 mg and multiple ascending doses of ANX1502 ranging from 200 mg twice-daily to 525 mg twice-daily. Results of the study were as follows:

Dose-proportional PK and targeted levels of active drug were observed across both SAD and MAD cohorts

Single doses of 525-1025 mg ANX1502 suppressed C4d serum levels in healthy volunteers with higher than median baseline C4d

Across all doses evaluated, ANX1502 was generally well tolerated with mild to moderate treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs). The most frequent TEAEs were gastro-intestinal, which included nausea, emesis and diarrhea.

No serious adverse events were reported, and there were no significant clinical or lab findings.

Following the successful completion of the proof-of-concept study in patients with CAD, Annexon intends to evaluate ANX1502 in serious complement-mediated autoimmune diseases with the aim of providing enhanced efficacy and offering convenient dosing administration for long-term treatment of chronic conditions.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a distinct scientific approach to stop C1q and all inflammatory aspects of classical complement pathway activation before it starts. As the only company solely focused on shutting down C1q, Annexon is developing a fit-for-purpose pipeline of therapeutics designed to provide meaningful benefits across multiple diseases of the body, brain, and eye. With proof-of concept data in both Guillain-Barré syndrome and geographic atrophy, Annexon is rigorously advancing its mid-to late-stage clinical trials to bring their potential treatments to patients as quickly as possible. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

