Fisker celebrates six European awards for the Fisker Ocean from Germany, France, Denmark, and the United Kingdom in 2023.

The Fisker Ocean wins the internationally recognized 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award winner for Best Electric Vehicle in Germany.

The Fisker Ocean wins Best Full Electric Vehicle 2023 at the Automobile Awards 2023 in France.

The Fisker Ocean wins SUV of the Year 2023 at the Automobile Awards 2023 in France.

The Fisker Ocean wins the 2023 Danish Car of the Year's Design Award organized by Danske Motorjournalister in Denmark.

The Fisker Ocean SUV earned 'Highly Commended' accolade for 2024's Most Anticipated New Car Award at the Carwow Car of the Year Awards in the United Kingdom.

The Fisker Ocean wins German Design Award for 2024 Excellent Product Design, Passenger Vehicles in Germany.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, celebrates an award-winning 2023 after the all-electric Fisker Ocean has won six European awards for the Fisker Ocean in Germany, France, Denmark, and the United Kingdom.

Fisker celebrates numerous Fisker Ocean award wins in 2023 for Best Electric Vehicle, Best SUV, and Best Product Design. Image credit: Fisker Inc.

Judged in several competitions against gasoline vehicles, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles, the all-electric Fisker Ocean won the following awards in 2023:

Red Dot Product Design Award (Germany) Best Electric Vehicle

The all-electric Fisker Ocean wins for beautiful aesthetics, excellent function, and ease of use. An international jury of over 50 design experts evaluated the Fisker Ocean against global competition on four key design qualities including product function, aesthetics, ease of use, and responsibility sustainability.

Automobile Awards (France) Full Electric Vehicle of the Year

(ABB E-mobility Award)

The Fisker Ocean SUV wins for its design, engineering, and value in an electric vehicle in an open competition against all electric vehicles including compacts, sedans, coupes, and small, mid-size and full-size SUVs.

Automobile Awards (France) SUV of the Year

The Fisker Oceanwins most innovative SUV of the year for its outstanding aesthetics, practicality, and technology in a Sport Utility Vehicle against 20 other electric, hybrid, diesel, and gas SUVs.



The Fisker Ocean is the first double winner in the history of the prestigious French Automobile Awards.

Danish Car of the Year Awards Design Award

The all-electric Fisker Ocean wins the Design Award organized by Danske Motorjournalister, an Association of Danish Motor Journalists for its innovative approach to design in both form and function.

Carwow Car of the Year Awards 2024 (UK)

'Highly Commended' in '2024's Most Anticipated New Car'

The Fisker Ocean SUV earns 'Highly Commended' accolade in the '2024's Most Anticipated New Car'. Expert editorial judges assessed hundreds of vehicles including the Fisker Ocean against a comprehensive series of parameters including price, performance, efficiency, comfort, and practicality. Judges recognized the Fisker Ocean as class-leading for its innovations and value to the consumer in the United Kingdom.

German Design Awards Excellent Product Design, Passenger Vehicles

The Fisker Ocean won the German Design Award for Excellent Product Design 2024 in the Passenger Vehicles category for its striking, aerodynamic form and clean design. This award recognizes groundbreaking design achievements that provide solutions to contemporary challenges from sustainable and circular design processes to environmentally friendly production.

"I am honored that the Fisker Ocean has been recognized for its timeless design, innovative technology, affordability, and focus on clean mobility," Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "We have the opportunity to radically change one of the most polluting industries in the world, and these awards reaffirm our mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable vehicles."

The Fisker Ocean is designed to disrupt the automotive industry with its futuristic exterior design, sleek surfaces, and aggressive stance. Its spacious interior appointed with sustainable materials seats up to five adults and offers space to store fun outdoor equipment for seasonal activities. Inside, the Fisker Ocean offers an immersive experience with premium features and an intuitive digital in-car experience.

The Fisker Ocean is designed with several unique and best-in-class features: the world's first digital radar in a customer vehicle; Revolve, the 17.1-inch touchscreen that rotates from portrait to 16:9 widescreen Hollywood Mode for streaming video while fast-charging; SolarSky roof, which uses the sun's rays to generate up to 2400 km of free range per year; and California Mode, which opens the SolarSky roof and all seven windows at one button push, creating a convertible feeling in a safe and functional SUV.

Fisker is currently delivering the all-electric Ocean SUV in the US, Canada, and Europe. In Europe, The Fisker Ocean Extreme has a WLTP range of 707 km/439 UK miles 1, which is the longest range of any electric SUV sold in Europe today. In the US, the Ocean has an EPA range of 360 mi 2, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class 3

Customers can see local pricing, configure, and order a Fisker Ocean at fiskerinc.com.

1 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker's European markets. WLTP measurements conducted with standard 20" wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and vehicle use.

2 EPA estimated range. Mid-size SUVs. Measurements conducted with standard 20" wheels. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

3 Mid-size SUVs with an MSRP under $200,000.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world's most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play

