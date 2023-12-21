Chapel House Estate named Wedding Venue of the Year in prestigious award

Chapel House Estate is pleased to announce it has been awarded Wedding Venue of the Year at the prestigious Beautiful South Tourism Awards.

CANTERBURY, England, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking home the gold accolade in the awards, Chapel House Estate which was only established in July 2022, took home the gold award for Wedding Venue of the Year and was commended for being an 'essential and exquisite destination wedding venue'.

Chapel House Estate was up against industry leading venues across the South East of England, but was thrilled to walk away with the esteemed award, marking another momentous milestone in the venue's already successful journey.

This award comes just months after Chapel House Estate was awarded Hospitality and Events Start Up of the Year at the South East finals of the StartUp Awards 2023.

Speaking on their win, Caitlin Jarman-Hume, Estate Manager, said: "Securing the prestigious Best Wedding Venue award in the Beautiful South Awards '23 for Kent marks a significant milestone for Chapel House Estate, a destination wedding venue launched in July '22. This accolade stands as a remarkable achievement, notably triumphing over the varied wedding venues in the South East Counties of Hampshire, Surrey, Sussex, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Kent and the Isle of Wight".

"It firmly establishes Chapel House Estate, with its origins tracing back to a private Chapel constructed in 1290, as an essential and exquisite destination wedding venue. It's not just a favourite for couples in Kent but also draws attention from neighbouring counties, now easily accessible via the recently opened High-speed Link direct from London."

Fran Downton, Chief Executive of Tourism South East, said "We could not be prouder of all our wonderful finalists at this year's Beautiful South Awards. They have all worked incredibly hard throughout 2023 and it is our pleasure to reward and recognise the high standards. They set our region amongst the best in the country. As ever, a huge thank you to The Grand Brighton and to all our sponsors, who without which, this celebration would just not be possible."

The Beautiful South Tourism Awards recognises outstanding achievements of tourism businesses and experiences from across the South East. The glittering ceremony was held at The Grand Brighton, where renowned radio and TV personality, Toby Anstis hosted and announced the esteemed winners.

About Chapel House Estate:

Blending seamlessly into the Kentish countryside, Chapel House Estate is a luxury, leading, family-run independent wedding and events venue. Located in Minster, Kent, this 732-year-old chapel surrounded by 35 acres is less than a mile from the picturesque East Kent Coast and only over an hour from London on the High Speed train.

https://chapelhouseestate.co.uk/

About the Beautiful South Awards:

The Beautiful South Tourism Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of tourism businesses and experiences from across the South East. Judging is carried out by an independent panel of past winners, industry leaders and experts in their field, selected for their impartiality, experience and suitability for each category. The annual awards are dedicated to recognising the very best in the tourism and hospitality industry.

For more details please contact:

Adam Ready adam@sidewaysmedia.co.uk +44 (0)7824882086 | +44 (0)1233 226519

Charlie Bond charlie@sidewaysmedia.co.uk +44 (0)7810710759 | +44 (0)1233 226519

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305866/Chapel_House_Estate.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chapel-house-estate-named-wedding-venue-of-the-year-in-prestigious-award-302020492.html