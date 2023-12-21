Georgia Tech researchers have discovered that isolated water or oxygen exposure does not degrade cells, as it is the interplay of the molecules that causes rapid degradation.From pv magazine USA Researchers at Georgia Tech have discovered a new factor in perovskite solar cell stability that could enable the development of more stable, longer-term perovskites. The research, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, is a first step toward solving one of the main issues in metal halide perovskite development: degradation. Perovskite solar cells are an emerging category of photovoltaic ...

