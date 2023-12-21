Switzerland will likely reach about 6.2 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity by the end of this year, according to new figures released by Swissolar, the nation's PV association.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland installed more than 1.5 GW of PV systems this year. This corresponds to market growth of more than 40%, according to provisional figures from Swissolar. It said that annual growth has increased sixfold since 2017. The country added around 1 GW of new PV in 2022 and about 683 MW in 2021 The solar association attributed this year's performance to rebates for small and medium-sized ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...