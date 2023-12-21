A single interface approach to FX and multi-asset execution management

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, and LSEG, have today announced a partnership to deliver FlexTRADER EMS clients seamless access to FXall, LSEG's leading electronic trading platform for global currency products. The move is designed to support regulated FX flows and further enhance the capabilities of FlexFX as part of FlexTrade's buy-side multi-asset trading platform.

LSEG's FXall business delivers robust "dealer to client" trading and FX workflow solutions, delivering access to liquidity from more than 200+ bank and non-bank market makers. FXall is licensed globally, with teams in place to ensure the solution meets the existing and incoming legal and regulatory requirements of the markets it operates within.

The partnership between LSEG and FlexTrade will enable new mutual clients access to FXall execution services from within the FlexFX EMS. Through the delivery of the highly customizable FlexFX front end, clients trading FX will be able to access FXall's extensive global liquidity network, including support for spots, forwards, swaps, NDFs and options, which can be executed on FXall's regulated environments such as MTF and SEF. Further, FXall's liquidity can be combined with FlexTrade's liquidity and automation capabilities, including FlexAlgoWheel, to streamline low-touch FX orders.

FlexTrade and LSEG will offer the option of an integrated solution to new mutual clients while continuing to offer independent FX solutions via FlexFX EMS and FXall, respectively.

Jill Sigelbaum, Head of Strategic Development Partnerships, FX, at LSEG noted: "We are delighted to join forces with FlexTrade to provide clients with an enhanced multi-asset offering. Our priority at LSEG is to understand our clients' FX needs and meet them where they want to trade. By combining FlexTrade's customizable interface with FXall's world-class, regulated liquidity pools, the offering provides the strongest end-to-end solution in the market today."

Uday Chebrolu, Senior Vice President and Head of FlexFX at FlexTrade noted: "Our collaboration with FXall demonstrates our commitment to delivering a comprehensive FX solution, supporting regulated FX flows and providing access to global liquidity. Through a seamless integration of FlexFX with FXall, trading teams can have a single interface and technology approach to FX execution. Moreover, the integration of FlexFX into the FlexTRADER EMS will continue to deliver zero-compromise, market-leading capabilities to our multi-asset clients."

