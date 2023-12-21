EQS-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

4finance adds Philippines business as a Guarantor, cancels EUR 15m of 2028 bonds



21-Dec-2023 / 10:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





4finance adds Philippines business as a Guarantor, cancels EUR 15m of 2028 bonds 21 December 2023. 4finance Holding S.A. (the "Group"), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces that it has added its Philippines business as a Guarantor of its bonds and cancelled EUR 15 million of its 2028 bonds. The Group committed to these actions as part of its recent bond refinancing, for which all related activities have now been completed. The Philippines business, Online Loans Pilipinas Financing, Inc., is now a Guarantor of the Group's 2026 and 2028 bonds. A full list of Guarantors for both bonds is provided below. The Group has cancelled EUR 15 million of its 2028 bonds, leaving EUR 135 million outstanding in issue. For more information, please contact: 4finance investorrelations@4finance.com press@4finance.com

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notes to Editors Guarantors The following entities are currently Guarantors of the Group's 2026 and 2028 bonds: 4finance Holding SA (Luxembourg, parent Guarantor) AS 4finance (Latvia) UAB Credit Service (Lithuania) 4finance ApS (Denmark) 4finance AB* (Sweden) 4finance Spain Financial Services SAU (Spain) Zaplo Finance sro (Czech Republic) Online Loans Pilipinas Financing, Inc. (Philippines) * Swedish entity is only a Guarantor of the EUR 2028 bonds About 4finance Established in 2008, 4finance is one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups with operations in 11 countries. Leveraging a high degree of automation and data-driven insights across all aspects of the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over €10 billion since inception in single payment loans, instalment loans and lines of credit. 4finance operates a portfolio of market leading brands, through which, as a responsible lender, the firm offers simple, convenient and transparent products to millions of customers who are typically underserved by conventional providers. 4finance has group offices in Riga (Latvia), London and Luxembourg, and currently operates in 11 countries globally including the Philippines and Mexico. The Group also offers deposits, in addition to consumer and SME loans through its TBI Bank subsidiary, an EU licensed institution with operations primarily in Bulgaria, Romania and Greece. www.4finance.com



End of Inside Information



21-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

