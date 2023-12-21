Newton Energy Solutions claims its new thermal storage system is ideal for houses equipped with solar panels and either heat pumps or gas boilers. The battery has an energy storage capacity of 20 kWh to 29 kWh.Dutch heating specialist Newton Energy Solutions has introduced a new thermal energy storage system for residential applications. "NEStore is an optimal solution for homes or buildings with PV systems and can be combined with heat pumps and gas boilers," a spokesperson told pv magazine. The system features a patented 3 cm thin vacuum insulation and a design that reduces the number of thermal ...

