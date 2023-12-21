DelfinGroup announces fixing of coupon rate for the floating-rate bonds effective from 25 December 2023

The new coupon rate of DelfinGroup bonds with a variable rate included in the Nasdaq Riga Baltic First North market, with quarterly interest rate fixing, from December 25, 2023, to March 24, 2024, is as follows:
- for bonds DGRBFLOT26FA, ISIN LV0000802718: 12.923%;
- for bonds DGRBFLOT24FA, ISIN LV0000850055: 12.673%.
AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.
For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs,
DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv
