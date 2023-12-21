Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023
WKN: A2ASKL | ISIN: SE0009143993 | Ticker-Symbol: R06
Frankfurt
21.12.23
08:05 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,001
-33,33 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
21.12.2023 | 11:58
137 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Swedish Stirling AB is updated (686/23)

On January 2, 2023, the shares in Swedish Stirling AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position. 

On February 27, 2023, the observation status was updated after the Company had
called for an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders with
a proposal for voluntary liquidation of the Company. 

On March 20, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to a
public takeover offer from TEXEL Energy Storage AB to the shareholders of the
Company. 

On April 29, 2023, TEXEL Energy Storage AB issued a press release with
information on the withdrawal of the takeover offer to the shareholders of the
Company. 

Yesterday, December 20, 2023, the Company issued a press release with
information that the Company intends to apply for delisting of its shares from
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its
financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Swedish Stirling AB (STRLNG, ISIN code
SE0009143993, order book ID 207097). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
