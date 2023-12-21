D-Link Corporation: D-Link's AQUILA PRO AI Series Introduces New M60 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Mesh System

TAIPEI, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation is thrilled to unveil its latest addition to the AQUILA PRO AI family - the M60 AX6000 Smart Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system. Striving to provide a worry-free and superior connectivity experience, this MIT (made in Taiwan) Smart Mesh system has passed rigorous engineering and verification processes to ensure exceptional and reliable performance. With the capacity to connect more than 30 devices simultaneously, the AQUILA PRO AI M60 empowers users to stream multiple 4K/8K movies, engage in online gaming, and enjoy uninterrupted video calls, all without a hint of delay.

The M60's elegant appearance is inspired by the concept of the Aquila constellation and the majestic eagle, making it a tasteful addition to any modern home environment. Whether placed horizontally or wall mounted, it showcases technological beauty without compromising your home's aesthetics.

Smart Connectivity Through AI

The AQUILA PRO AI M60's smart connectivity leverages an AI algorithm, including AI Wi-Fi Optimizer, AI Mesh Optimizer, and AI Traffic Optimizer. These capabilities enable optimal channel selection to minimize interference, auto path selection and self-healing for dynamic traffic routing, and AI-based QoS technology that prioritizes real-time applications for a seamless experience.

Unparalleled Wi-Fi Coverage

The AQUILA PRO AI M60 Smart Mesh system boasts a unique 8 internal antenna array design that strengthens Wi-Fi signals, providing spherical coverage and eliminating dead spots. With a 3-pack Smart Mesh system that covers up to 8,000 square feet, it ensures uninterrupted Wi-Fi connectivity from the backyard to the front door.

Ultra-Fast Speed

Through Wi-Fi 6 technology, the AQUILA PRO AI M60 delivers lightning-fast wireless speeds of up to 6 Gbps. With a 160 MHz channel bandwidth, Wi-Fi 6 provides significantly faster speeds than Wi-Fi 5 (80 MHz bandwidth), even with multiple connected devices. The M60 features a 2.5-Gigabit Internet WAN port and four Gigabit LAN ports for wired devices such as smart TVs and gaming consoles, making it ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications.

Enhanced Security

The AQUILA PRO AI M60 complies with the latest WPA3 encryption, IEC 62443-4-1, and ETSI EN 303 645 cybersecurity standards, making it a safer and more secure router to safeguard the network against unauthorized access and protect smart home IoT devices. Advanced parental controls and guest Wi-Fi help keep the whole family safe without compromising network security.

Easy Setup and Management

The intuitive AQUILA PRO AI app makes setup a breeze with just a few taps. The AI Assistant continually monitors network performance and provides weekly reports, even when you are away from home. The M60 is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for convenient voice-controlled management of smart home devices.

Eco-Friendly Design

The AQUILA PRO AI M60 adheres to the "D-Link Green" program by using post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials for the product chassis, a 99% natural plant-based Mineral Oil Free (MOF) ink for packaging and minimizing components to reduce carbon footprint. Health mode automatically turns off the router during bedtime hours to conserve energy and help improve rest, while the Target Wake Time (TWT) feature helps to ensure energy efficiency and extends device battery life.

Product Availability

The AQUILA PRO AI M60 Smart Mesh system will be available initially in Taiwan at the end of December at dlinktw.com.tw. Global availability will be Q1, 2024. For more information about M60, please visit https://www.dlink.com/en/products/m60-ax6000-wi-fi-6-smart-mesh-router

For more information about AQUILA PRO AI, please visit https://www.dlink.com/en/consumer/products/home-networking/whole-home-wifi-systems/aquila-pro-ai

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products and total solutions for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. From relatively modest beginnings in Taiwan, the company has grown into an award-winning global brand in 44 countries. Find out more about D-Link atwww.dlink.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/d-links-aquila-pro-ai-series-introduces-new-m60-ax6000-wi-fi-6-smart-mesh-system-302020962.html