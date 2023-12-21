Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.12.2023
WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731 | Ticker-Symbol: 9II
GlobeNewswire
21.12.2023 | 13:46
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Biovica International AB (687/23)

At the request of Biovica International AB, Biovica International equity right
will be traded on First North Premier as from December 22, 2023. 


Security name: Biovica International AB TO 3 B
-----------------------------------------------
Short name:   BIOVIC TO 3 B         
-----------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021148137          
-----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  316167             
-----------------------------------------------



Terms:        Issue price, 2,61 SEK per share        
---------------------------------------------------------------------
          - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for
           1 new B- share                 
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: September 12, 2024 - September 30, 2024.    
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   September 25, 2024.              
---------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
