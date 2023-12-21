Mibet, a Chinese mounting system supplier, says its new G5 product is capable of withstanding wind gusts of more than 60 meters per second. It uses high density polyethylene floats and aluminum alloy support legs.Chinese PV mounting system supplier Mibet has released a new floating PV array system. The "G5" system is designed for offshore applications. It provides options for installation angles of 5 degrees, 10 degrees, 12 degrees, and 15 degrees. "The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) floats used in the system are suited for a variety of water bodies, they are pollution-free, and have a lifespan ...

