Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Artificial Intelligence Metaverse (AIM) on December 21, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the AIM/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 10:00 UTC on the slated date.

AIM Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/191760_43a749977451ba35_001full.jpg

Artificial Intelligence Metaverse (AIM) is a governance token used within the META OASIS platform for trading major NFTs and participating in the ecosystem's governance and decision-making processes.

Introducing META OASIS: A New Dimension in AI-Driven Virtual Reality

Meta Oasis, a trailblazer in the Web3, AI, and Metaverse space, has recently garnered attention with a $4 million equity investment from CA Capital Group, a prominent American financial firm. This move highlights the intersection of traditional finance with emerging technologies in the virtual world. Headquartered in California and led by Jason Choi, CA Capital Group is known for its savvy investment choices, and its equity investment in Meta Oasis represents a significant alignment between conventional financial strategies and the burgeoning realm of the Metaverse. Brian, CEO of Meta Oasis, views this investment as a catalyst for stable technological development, particularly for their AI tool, INCEPTION. Meta Oasis sets itself apart by integrating AI into the Metaverse, recently appointing leading AI experts as Chief Technology Officers (CTOs). This $4 million investment not only underscores the potential of Meta Oasis in revolutionizing virtual reality but also signifies a pivotal moment for the Web3 AI Metaverse, promising a harmonious blend of Web3, AI, and immersive experiences.

Metaverse (AIM) is a governance token used within the META OASIS platform for trading major NFTs and participating in the ecosystem's governance and decision-making processes. META OASIS is a pioneering metaverse platform, revolutionizing the concept of virtual reality by integrating Generative AI. It's a digital universe where users can create and explore worlds that reflect their unique ideas and personalities. At its core, META OASIS aims to blend culture, education, and personal expression in a virtual space, enabling users to immerse themselves in environments tailored to their imaginations and desires. This metaverse is not just a digital escape; it's a canvas for creativity, allowing over seven billion people globally to manifest their diverse thoughts and multiple personalities into tangible virtual experiences.

The technological backbone of META OASIS is its sophisticated use of Generative AI, which has applications across various domains like character creation, game development, and personalized virtual experiences. The platform utilizes the Unity Engine, making it accessible across web, mobile, and PC platforms, and optimizes mid-poly graphics for a visually appealing experience. The INCEPTION tool, a key component of META OASIS, is an AI-powered SDK that simplifies content creation, making it accessible even to those without specialized skills or coding knowledge. This tool represents a significant leap in automated content creation, freeing up creators to focus on strategy and innovation.

Governance in META OASIS is uniquely handled through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where decisions are made collectively by its members, primarily based on land ownership within the metaverse. This approach ensures a democratic and equitable management system, fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility among users. The platform offers various types of virtual lands, each with unique characteristics and resources, further enriching the user experience. These lands, tradeable as NFTs, form the basis of the META OASIS economy, along with the platform's native tokens - $AIM and OFE Tokens, which facilitate transactions.

Looking ahead, META OASIS's roadmap outlines ambitious plans for expansion and enhancement. From upgrading its PC version's graphics to launching a mobile version, the platform is set to offer an increasingly immersive experience. Future developments include advanced AI tool improvements, diverse game offerings, and exploring new virtual planets. This trajectory positions META OASIS not just as a virtual space, but as a continually evolving digital ecosystem, promising a future where imagination and technology converge to create limitless possibilities.

About AIM Token

The AIM Token is an integral part of the META OASIS ecosystem. It's the primary currency for trading major NFTs within the platform, such as land and buildings, facilitating key transactions and interactions within the metaverse. Listed on central exchanges, its market value and transaction volume are dynamically determined by market forces. The structured approach ensures a balanced and sustainable economic model within META OASIS, driving user engagement and fostering the growth of the virtual community.

Based on AVAX, AIM has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000). The AIM token distribution includes 15% for private round, 2% for public round, 50% for DAO reserve, 12% for marketing, 10% for team, 4% for advisor & partners, and 7% for operation & development. The AVAX-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on December 21, 2023. Investors who are interested in AIM can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about AIM Token:

Official Website: https://www.meoasis.com/

Contract: https://snowtrace.io/token/0xCEeE63fF114F8e8deBF5E78a14e770E5B905eA91

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/metaoasisvr

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaOasisVR

Telegram: https://t.me/METAOASIS_NOTICE

Medium: https://medium.com/meta-oasis

Funding Details: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/getnews/meta-oasis-revolutionizing-the-web3-ai-metaverse-with-a-4m-equity-investment

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191760

SOURCE: LBank