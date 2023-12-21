Germany deployed around 1.18 GW of new PV systems in November and could potentially install more than 14 GW of PV capacity this year, according to new statistics from the national network operator.From pv magazine Germany Germany installed 1,183 MW of new PV capacity in November, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1,231 MW in October and 675 MW in November 2022. In the first 11 months of this year, developers connected 13.18 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 6.8 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative ...

