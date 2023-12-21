India's solar module exports surpassed $1.1 billion in value in the April-October period of the current 2023-24 fiscal year.From pv magazine India India exported $1.1 billion of solar panels in the April-October period this year. The United States remains the top destination for India's PV panel exports. During the April-October period of fiscal 2023-24, India's solar cell exports surged to $34.3 million, marking a 2,963% increase compared to the $1.12 million recorded in the full 12 months of fiscal 2022-23. The key destinations were the United States ($17.7 million), Thailand ($8.56 million), ...

