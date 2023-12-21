G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-Food international reports the results of THIRD quarter 2023

YAVNE, Israel, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 .
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
- Sales for the third quarter of 2023 were NIS 123.9 million ( US$ 32.4 million ) remain at the same level as in the third quarter of 2022.
- Gross profit decreased by 30.9% year-over-year to NIS 23.5 million ( US$ 6.1 million ).
- Operating profit decreased by 94.7% year-over-year to NIS 0.5 million ( US$ 0.13 million ).
- Net profit decreased by 35.6% year-over-year to NIS 4.9 million ( US$ 1.3 million ).
- Cash and securities balance of NIS 221.1 million ( US$ 57.9 million ) as of September 30, 2023 .
- Basic earnings per share of NIS 0.35 (US$ 0.1) .
Management Comment
Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairmen & CEO of Willi-Food, commented "In the third quarter of 2023, the Company sales remained at the same level compared to the same period last year. We believe that the timing of the holidays (Rosh Hashana) compared to last year's timing, was a significant factor for this stagnation. In addition, our gross margin continues to be negatively affected by the sharp fluctuations in the currency exchange rates. We are working hard to improve the financial results by improving the terms of commercial arrangements with our suppliers and customers. We hope and believe that the hard work will bear fruit and the Company's financial results, sales and gross margin will improve, from the fourth quarter of this year onwards.
"Iron swords" - war
On October 7, 2023, Israel's security cabinet declared war on Hamas, a militant organization located in the Gaza Strip . Following the commencement of this war, hostilities intensified between Israel and Hezbollah, a militant organization located in Lebanon . The war led to a curtailment of business activities in Israel, evacuation of villages and towns bordering the Gaza Strip and in the north of Israel, a significant call-up of military reserves (including two of our senior executive employees), limitations on gatherings in places of work and public areas, restrictions on carrying on the operation of schools in the educational system and lower availability of work force. These consequences and restrictions minimized Israeli business operations and affected the country's economic activity. Until the date of this report we have not recognized, a material effect on our operations, and we have had sufficient work force to maintain our business and to support the demand for our products which increased after this war started, particularly products with a long shelf life.
Additionally, recently, major shipping firms announced the suspension of operations through a Red Sea strait. We predict that this development will cause delays, increased costs, and potential disruptions to the arrival of goods imported by the Company from the Far East.
Due to these challenges, as of the date of this report, it remains difficult to accurately assess the extent to which the ongoing conflict may impact our business and financial results in the upcoming quarters and throughout the duration of the war.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Summary
Sales for the third quarter of 2023 were NIS 123.9 million ( US$ 32.4 million ) remain at the same level as in the third quarter of 2022. One of the reasons for this stagnation is the timing of the Rosh Hashana Holiday which fell on a weekend in the middle of September this year compared to 2022 when the holiday fell on the middle of the week in the end of September. This difference resulted in fewer selling days for the Company
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 30.9% to NIS 23.5 million ( US$ 6.1 million ), or 19.0% of revenues, compared to NIS 34.1 million ( US$ 8.9 million ), or 27.5% of revenues in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in gross profit was due to (i) increased costs of the Company's imported products compared to the cost of products in the third quarter of 2022, mainly because of an increase in raw materials and (ii) the weakening of the Israeli shekel in relation to the euro and US$ currencies.
Selling expenses decreased by 7.5% to NIS 17.3 million ( US$ 4.5 million ) compared to NIS 18.7 million ( US$ 4.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in expenses for advertising and promotion.
General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were NIS 5.9 million ( US$ 1.5 million ), remaining at the same level as in the third quarter of 2022.
Operating profit for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 94.7% to NIS 0.5 million ( US$ 0.13 million ) compared to NIS 9.5 million ( US$ 2.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the gross profit.
Financial income, net for the third quarter of 2023 totaled NIS 5.7 million ( US$ 1.5 million ) compared to NIS 0.04 million ( US$ 0.01 million ) in the third quarter of 2022. Financial income for the third quarter of 2023 was comprised mainly of (i) income from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in the amount of NIS 2.5 million ( US$ 0.65 million ) and (ii) interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 2.6 million ( US$ 0.68 million ).
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the third quarter of 2023 was NIS 6.2 million ( US$ 1.6 million ) compared NIS 9.6 million ( US$ 2.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2022.
Willi-Food's net profit in the third quarter of 2023 was NIS 4.9 million ( US$ 1.3 million ), or NIS 0.35 (US$ 0.09) per share, compared to NIS 7.6 million ( US$ 2.0 million ), or NIS 0.55 (US$ 0.14) per share, in the third quarter of 2022.
Willi-Food ended the third quarter of 2023 with NIS 221.1 million ( US$ 57.9 million ) in cash and securities. Net cash used in operating activities for the third quarter of 2023 was NIS 8.4 ( US$ 2.1 million ).
First Nine Months of Fiscal 2023 Highlights
- Sales increased by 10.8% to NIS 404.5 million ( US$ 105.9 million ) from NIS 365.1 million ( US$ 95.6 million ) in the first nine months of 2022.
- Gross profit decreased by 16.3% year-over-year to NIS 89.6 million ( US$ 23.5 million ).
- Operating income decreased by 56.7% year-over-year to NIS 14.5 million ( US$ 3.8 million ).
- Net profit decreased by 27.6% year-over-year to NIS 20.6 million ( US$ 5.4 million ), or 5.1% of sales.
- Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.49 (US$ 0.39) .
First Nine Months Fiscal 2023 Summary
Sales for the first nine-months period ending September 30, 2023 increased by 10.8% to NIS 404.5 million ( US$ 105.9 million ) compared to NIS 365.1 million ( US$ 95.6 million ) in the first nine months of 2022. Sales increased mainly due to increases (i) in the range of the Company's products, (ii) in our inventory levels and its availability for the demand of our products, (iii) in the Company's efforts to improve presence of the Company's line of products in stores and (iv) in advertising and promotional campaigns.
Gross profit for the first nine-months of 2023 decreased by 16.3% to NIS 89.6 million ( US$ 23.5 million ), or 22.2% of revenues, compared to NIS 107.1 million ( US$ 28.0 million ), or 29.3% of revenues, in the first nine months of 2022. The decrease in gross profit and margin was due to (i) an increase in the costs of the Company's imported products compared to the cost of products in the third quarter of 2022, mainly because of an increase in raw materials and (ii) the weakening of the Israeli shekel in relation to the euro and dollar currencies.
Selling expenses for the first nine-months of 2023 were NIS 56.0 million ( US$ 14.7 million ), remaining at the same level compared to first nine-months of 2022.
General and administrative expenses for the first nine-months of 2023 were NIS 19.3 million ( US$ 5.1 million ), compared General and administrative expenses of NIS 17.3 million ( US$ 4.5 million ) in the first nine months of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in management compensation and options grants made under the Company's option plan.
Operating profit for the first nine-months of 2023 decreased by 56.7% to NIS 14.5 million ( US$ 3.8 million ) from NIS 33.4 million ( US$ 8.7 million ) for the first nine-months of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in cost of sales and operating costs.
Financial income net, totaled NIS 11.6 million ( US$ 3.0 million ) compared to financial income, net of NIS 0.9 million ( US$ 0.2 million ) in the first nine months of 2022. Financial income, net for the first nine months of 2023 was comprised mainly of income interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 8.2 million ( US$ 2.1 million ) and income for revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in the amount of NIS 2.7 million ( US$ 0.7 million ).
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first nine-months of 2023 was NIS 26.1 million ( US$ 6.8 million ) compared to NIS 34.4 million ( US$ 9.0 million ) in the first nine-months of 2022.
Willi-Food's net profit in the first nine-months of 2023 was NIS 20.6 million ( US$ 5.4 million ), or NIS 1.49 (US$ 0.39) per share, compared to NIS 28.5 million ( US$ 7.5 million ), or NIS 2.05 (US$ 0.54) per share, recorded in the first nine-months of 2022.
NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only
Convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on September 30, 2023, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.82 . The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.
NOTE B: IFRS
The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31
September 30,
December 31
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
121,231
158,016
150,607
31,736
41,365
39,426
Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss
99,895
134,506
116,762
26,151
35,211
30,566
Trade receivables
155,857
147,053
165,838
40,800
38,496
3,413
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
8,433
3,161
4,956
2,208
827
1,297
Inventories
75,807
71,811
71,929
19,845
18,799
18,830
Current tax assets
9,556
6,042
3,117
2,502
1,582
816
Total current assets
470,779
520,589
513,209
123,242
136,280
134,348
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
115,789
92,067
99,216
30,311
24,101
25,973
Less - Accumulated depreciation
54,750
51,689
51,533
14,332
13,531
13,490
61,039
40,378
47,683
15,979
10,570
12,483
Right of use asset
2,729
3,679
3,391
714
963
888
Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss
44,505
31,922
44,113
11,651
8,357
11,548
Goodwill
36
36
36
9
9
9
Total non-current assets
108,309
76,015
95,223
28,353
19,899
24,928
579,088
596,604
608,432
151,595
156,179
159,276
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Current maturities of lease liabilities
1,847
569
2,194
484
149
574
Trade payables
16,873
16,985
24,842
4,417
4,446
6,503
Employees Benefits
4,132
3,744
3,756
1,082
980
983
Other payables and accrued expenses
8,342
8,045
11,836
2,184
2,106
3,098
Total current liabilities
31,194
29,343
42,628
8,167
7,681
11,158
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
1,079
3,310
1,284
282
866
336
Deferred taxes
4,742
1,997
4,198
1,241
523
1,099
Retirement benefit obligation
1,030
1,811
878
270
474
230
Total non-current liabilities
6,851
7,118
6,360
1,793
1,863
1,665
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,490
1,490
1,490
390
390
390
Additional paid in capital
172,477
171,115
171,550
45,151
44,794
44,909
Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit
(195)
(959)
(195)
(51)
(251)
(51)
Capital fund
247
247
247
65
65
65
Retained earnings
367,652
388,878
386,980
96,244
101,801
101,304
Treasury shares
(628)
(628)
(628)
(164)
(164)
(164)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
541,043
560,143
559,444
141,635
146,635
146,453
579,088
596,604
608,432
151,595
156,179
159,276
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Nine months
Three months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
NIS
US dollars (*)
In thousands (except per share and share data)
Sales
404,521
365,124
123,921
123,900
105,896
95,582
Cost of sales
314,895
258,029
100,387
89,829
82,433
67,547
Gross profit
89,626
107,095
23,534
34,071
23,462
28,035
Operating costs and expenses:
Selling expenses
55,982
56,275
17,282
18,678
14,655
14,732
General and administrative expenses
19,311
17,349
5,890
5,856
5,055
4,541
Other income
165
-
140
-
43
-
Total operating expenses
75,128
73,624
23,032
24,534
19,667
19,273
Operating profit
14,498
33,471
502
9,537
3,795
8,762
Financial income
12,142
11,194
5,923
2,616
3,179
2,930
Financial expense
550
10,296
181
2,580
144
2,695
Total financial income
11,592
898
5,742
36
3,035
235
Income before taxes on income
26,090
34,369
6,244
9,573
6,830
8,997
Taxes on income
5,471
5,881
1,339
1,951
1,432
1,539
Profit for the period
20,619
28,488
4,905
7,622
5,398
7,458
Earnings per share:
Basic / Diluted earnings per share
1.49
2.05
0.35
0.55
0.39
0.54
Shares used in computation of
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
Actual number of shares
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Nine months
Three months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit from continuing operations
20,619
28,488
4,905
7,622
5,398
7,458
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to continuing
(12,225)
(18,996)
19,817
5,251
(3,200)
(4,973)
Net cash from continuing operating activities
8,394
9,492
24,722
12,873
2,198
2,485
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property plant and equipment
(16,548)
(4,823)
(7,572)
(1,447)
(4,332)
(1,263)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net
19,772
9,833
3,739
(2,223)
5,176
2,574
Net cash used in (from) continuing investing activities
3,224
5,010
(3,833)
(3,670)
844
1,311
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Lease liability payments
(1,681)
(1,611)
(727)
(583)
(440)
(422)
Dividend
(39,946)
(39,932)
(9,997)
(19,965)
(10,457)
(10,453)
Net cash used to continuing financing activities
(41,627)
(41,543)
(10,724)
(20,548)
(10,897)
(10,875)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(30,009)
(27,041)
10,165
(11,345)
(7,856)
(7,079)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period
150,607
195,718
110,916
171,251
39,426
51,235
Exchange losses (profit) on cash and cash equivalents
633
(10,661)
150
(1,890)
166
(2,791)
Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year
121,231
158,016
121,231
158,016
31,736
41,365
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
APPENDIX A TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:
Nine months
Three months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes
544
(20)
397
(201)
142
(5)
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities
(3,297)
8,885
(2,744)
1,892
(863)
2,326
Depreciation and amortization
5,008
4,958
1,672
1,660
1,311
1,298
Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment
(25)
-
-
-
(7)
-
Exchange gain (losses) on cash and cash equivalents
(633)
10,661
(150)
1,890
(166)
2,791
Unrealized gain of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
-
(13,960)
-
(1,310)
-
(3,654)
Stock based compensation reserve
926
355
236
355
242
93
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Increase (decrease) in trade receivables and other receivables
10,882
(496)
5,487
8,588
2,849
(130)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(3,878)
(12,283)
23,495
2,066
(1,015)
(3,215)
Decrease in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities
(10,935)
(6,073)
(5,176)
(6,767)
(2,863)
(1,590)
Cash generated used in (from) operations
(1,408)
(7,973)
22.217
8,173
(370)
(2,087)
Income tax paid
(10,817)
(11,023)
(2,400)
(2,922)
(2,832)
(2,886)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
(12,225)
(18,996)
19,817
5,251
(3,202)
(4,973)
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
