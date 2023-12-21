Mauve Group expands its presence in key Latin American markets, seizing growing business opportunities in the region

Mauve Group responds to the growing demand for global expansion and employment solutions in key Latin America (LatAm) markets Mexico and Brazil.

Approximately 50% of US companies surveyed plan to expand into Latin America in the next five years.

Established in LatAm over 20 years ago, Mauve Group has emerged as a trusted and compliant partner.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauve Group, an industry-leading global HR, employment, and business solutions provider, is seizing growing business opportunities in key Latin American markets.

Mauve established its first LatAm entity in Brazil in 2001 and has continued to expand its presence across the region, becoming regarded as a trusted partner for businesses navigating global expansion.

LatAm boasts a highly skilled and educated workforce, policies favouring entrepreneurs and startups, and is home to 23% of global fintech businesses, with Mexico and Brazil leading foreign hiring in LatAm's tech sector.

In 2020, foreign tech companies in Mexico employed 296,000 people, and according to the U.S Chamber of Commerce, approximately half of U.S. companies surveyed plan to expand into the Latin America region within the next five years.

Responding to this surge in opportunities, Mauve Group is growing its regional team, reinforcing its presence in key markets such as Mexico and Brazil, and relaunching its services in 2024 to support both inbound and outbound global expansion opportunities across LatAm.

Commenting on the increase in business opportunities in LatAm, Jaime Bustamante, Regional Business Development Representative (LatAm), said:

"Mauve is at the forefront of responding to growing opportunities in Mexico and Brazil and is dedicated to supporting organisations of all sizes planning to expand. It is very gratifying to see the volume of companies that contact us daily, understanding internationalisation not just as an option but as a priority for the success of their business plans."

With operations in over 150 countries, spanning over 70 different sectors, Mauve supports businesses across LatAm with their international ventures by reducing the risk and cost of global expansion, expediting timescales, and maintaining the utmost compliance.

With over 27 years of experience, Mauve Group is a leading global HR, Employer of Record, and business consultancy solutions provider. Mauve has developed the global knowledge, to support businesses of any size and industry planning to expand internationally.

